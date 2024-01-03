Concerns Mount Over Missing Sydney Teenager Diana Franco

The city of Sydney is gripped with concern as 15-year-old Diana Franco remains missing since January 1, 2024. The St George Police Area Command has set in motion a comprehensive investigation to locate her.

Details of Disappearance

Diana Franco, a teenager of African appearance, was last seen at a residence on Roberts Avenue, Mortdale, at 4 pm. Standing approximately 175-180 cm tall, Diana has a slim build and long blond hair. Her last known attire includes a brown shirt, grey flare pants, and red and white Nike Air Force shoes.

Concern for Diana’s Welfare

Since her disappearance, Diana has been uncommunicative. The police were alerted to her absence on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Authorities and family members alike hold serious concerns for her welfare, heightening the urgency of the search operations.

Public Appeal and Diana’s Usual Haunts

Diana is known to make use of public transport frequently and has been spotted in areas of Miranda Westfield, Gunnamatta Bay, and Cronulla in the past. The police are now appealing to the public for assistance. They urge anyone with information about Diana’s whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. The public is also advised to refrain from reporting information on NSW Police’s social media pages and instead stick to the official contact channels.