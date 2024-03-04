Conan Gray Embarks on 'Found Heaven on Tour': A Global Journey with Maisie Peters and Between Friends

As the music world buzzes with anticipation, Conan Gray is set to elevate the concert experience with his latest global tour, 'Found Heaven on Tour'. Kicking off in Australia in July 2024, and making its way through North America, Australia, and Europe, Gray's tour is in support of his new album Found Heaven, marking a significant milestone in his career. With special guests Maisie Peters in North America and Between Friends in Europe, fans are in for a memorable series of performances.

The Journey Begins

The tour's inception in Australia sets the stage for what promises to be an electrifying series of shows, starting on July 11. As Gray traverses continents, fans in North America can look forward to the tour's arrival in September, with the first stop at Minneapolis, MN. The North American leg, featuring Maisie Peters, will cover key cities including Toronto, Boston, Raleigh, Atlanta, and more, concluding in Fort Worth, TX, on October 26. Highlight performances at New York's Madison Square Garden and Inglewood's Kia Forum showcase the tour's grandeur. Tickets for 'Found Heaven on Tour' are set to go on sale on March 8, with artist presales preceding the general sale.

A Closer Look at 'Found Heaven'

Found Heaven is Gray's first album release since 2022's Superache, co-produced by industry giants Max Martin, Greg Kurstin, and Shawn Everett. The album features singles such as "Never Ending Song," "Winner," "Killing Me," and "Lonely Dancers," offering a glimpse into Gray's evolving musical journey. Fans can expect another preview with the single "Alley Rose," dropping on March 8, further heightening anticipation for both the album and the tour.

Special Collaborations and Performances

Adding to the tour's allure, Gray's collaboration with Maisie Peters and Between Friends introduces a diverse musical palette, promising an eclectic mix of performances across different continents. In particular, the North American leg, with Peters as the special guest, highlights the synergy between the artists, enhancing the overall concert experience. The inclusion of Between Friends in the European segment further diversifies the tour's appeal, showcasing Gray's commitment to delivering unique and memorable shows to his global fan base.

As 'Found Heaven on Tour' gears up to captivate audiences worldwide, the excitement among fans is palpable. This tour not only represents a pivotal moment in Conan Gray's career but also offers a chance for fans to experience the depth and breadth of his musical talents. With an impressive lineup of cities and special guests, Gray's latest tour is poised to set a new standard for live music events, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of fans across the globe. As the tour unfolds, it will be interesting to see how Gray's music continues to inspire and connect with people, transcending geographical and cultural boundaries.