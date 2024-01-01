en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Community Outrage over Alleged Illegal Spearfishing of Blue Groper in Sydney

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:47 pm EST
Community Outrage over Alleged Illegal Spearfishing of Blue Groper in Sydney

On a tranquil beach in Sydney’s south west, an incident stirred ripples of unrest among local beachgoers. A man, believed to be spearfishing, was confronted for allegedly capturing a blue groper, a species granted protection under state laws. Adding to the consternation was the growing concern that the victim might be ‘Gus’, a well-known individual among the local marine life. This incident not only breaches the legal protections in place but also disturbs the community’s affectionate ties with their aquatic neighbors.

Alleged Poaching of a Beloved

A 25-year-old spearfisherman faced the wrath of the local crowd when he was fined $500 for illegally killing a blue groper at Oak Park. The local community suspects the victim to be none other than ‘Gus’, a widely recognized and cherished member of the marine ecosystem. The Department of Primary Industries’ fisheries division is now scrutinizing the incident, armed with warnings and penalties for illegal fishing of Blue Gropers in the area.

Community Demands Action

The incident has ignited demands for action, increased awareness, and education about fishing rules and regulations among the locals. The spearfisher, whom the police and locals confronted, walked away unabashed, stoking further outrage. The community has called for the enforcement of more stringent laws to safeguard their marine treasures such as Gus.

Legal Implications and Public Outrage

Illegal spearfishing, particularly of a blue groper, is a serious offense off the coast of Cronulla in Sydney’s south. The local community’s outcry for harsher penalties and more education resonates strongly in the wake of this incident. The Department of Primary Industries is currently investigating the incident and has reiterated the penalties in place for illegally capturing a groper.

0
Australia Wildlife
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War

By Geeta Pillai

Thunderstorms Illuminate New Year's Eve Celebrations on the Gold Coast

By Geeta Pillai

Princess Mary of Denmark: From Down Under to the Danish Throne

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Joy: First Baby of 2024 Born in New South Wales

By Geeta Pillai

Gold Coast Weather Crisis: Extreme Rainfall Triggers Flash Flooding ...
@Australia · 2 mins
Gold Coast Weather Crisis: Extreme Rainfall Triggers Flash Flooding ...
heart comment 0
An Australian to the Throne: Crown Princess Mary to Become Denmark’s Queen

By Geeta Pillai

An Australian to the Throne: Crown Princess Mary to Become Denmark's Queen
Sydney Property Market Defies Expectations Amidst Economic Challenges

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Property Market Defies Expectations Amidst Economic Challenges
Glenn McGrath’s Advice to David Warner Ahead of His Final Test

By Salman Khan

Glenn McGrath's Advice to David Warner Ahead of His Final Test
Poland and Australia Advance to United Cup Quarter-Finals, Led by Swiatek and de Minaur

By Salman Khan

Poland and Australia Advance to United Cup Quarter-Finals, Led by Swiatek and de Minaur
Latest Headlines
World News
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
20 seconds
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
46 seconds
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year
48 seconds
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year
Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies
2 mins
Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies
Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament
3 mins
Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations
5 mins
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations
Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111
6 mins
Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111
New Year's Eve Marred by Injuries from Fireworks and Fires: Paramedics Respond
7 mins
New Year's Eve Marred by Injuries from Fireworks and Fires: Paramedics Respond
Congress's Uphill Battle: Navigating Challenges Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
7 mins
Congress's Uphill Battle: Navigating Challenges Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
12 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
19 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
27 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
57 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2 hours
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
3 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app