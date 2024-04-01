Community Demands Action on Dangerous Harbour Bridge Cycleway Choke Point

An urgent call for the resurrection of a cycleway ramp at the southern end of the Harbour Bridge has been made by residents, cyclists, and parents concerned over a dangerous choke point. The situation on upper Fort Street, funneling cyclists, pedestrians, and cars into a narrow, congested road and shared path during Fort Street Public School drop-off and pick-up times, raises serious safety concerns. The community's plea emphasizes the need for immediate action to prevent potential injuries or fatalities.

Current Dilemma: Safety at Stake

The $68 million upgrade and expansion of Fort Street Public School have exacerbated the traffic situation, forcing cars to cross a bike lane into a playground and making cyclists navigate a steep, narrow ramp without markings. Luke Lee, Fort Street Public School P&C president, expressed the community's frustration and fears, highlighting a six-year dialogue that has yet to result in any safety improvements. The risk of accidents involving children and cyclists has prompted a strong response from the community, demanding that the transport and education departments address the issue urgently.

Stalled Solutions and Community Response

Despite plans and millions of dollars allocated to enhance Sydney's cycling infrastructure, the critical cycleway upgrade at the Harbour Bridge's southern end remains unaddressed. Community leaders and organizations, including the Millers Point Community Group and Bicycle NSW, have criticized the lack of progress and the prioritization of other projects. With the northern cycle ramp's construction delayed and no plans to fix the city link, the community fears that the situation will worsen, potentially leading to more near misses or serious accidents.

Looking Forward: A Call for Immediate Action

The community's unified stance underscores the urgency of building the cycleway as initially promised. Sydney City councillor Lyndon Gannon contrasted the "gold-plated ramp" in the north with the "half-baked" bike path in the south, reflecting broader sentiments of neglect and frustration. While Transport for NSW acknowledges the safety concerns, the community remains skeptical, given the historical delays and lack of concrete action. The cycleway's future now hinges on renewed attention and commitment to road safety and infrastructure improvement.

The ongoing debate around the Harbour Bridge cycleway choke point serves as a stark reminder of the complexities involved in urban planning and the critical need for prioritizing safety in public infrastructure projects. As the community continues to advocate for change, the hope is that their voices will catalyze the long-overdue improvements needed to ensure the safety of cyclists, pedestrians, and especially the children of Fort Street Public School.