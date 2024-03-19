Community Concerns Amplify: Residents Voice Frustrations Over Rozelle Interchange Traffic Woes

Residents of Gladesville and Drummoyne are voicing their frustrations over the unintended consequences of the Rozelle Interchange modifications, which were initially aimed at improving traffic flow. A recent community meeting at Drummoyne's Oxford Hotel brought together more than 120 concerned citizens and Transport for NSW officials to discuss the escalating traffic congestion transforming local streets into impromptu detours, or 'rat runs,' as drivers seek to avoid the snarls.

Community Concerns Amplify

At the heart of the discontent is the adjustment of traffic light timing around the Rozelle Interchange, a move that Dale Bailey, a local resident, criticizes for exacerbating congestion in Gladesville. According to Bailey, what was once a smooth commute is now a daily bottleneck, particularly evident on Victoria Road. The sentiment was echoed by the attendees, who shared their experiences of increased traffic through residential areas, raising safety and quality of life issues.

Official Response and Recommendations

In response to the outcry, Transport for NSW officials have defended the timing adjustments, citing improved journey times across broader areas. Grant Knoetze, the agency's executive director of customer journey planning, pointed to data indicating a reduction in travel times on specific routes. Nonetheless, the agency acknowledges the challenges in traffic signal operation, emphasizing the continuous effort to balance the flow across different routes. Knoetze also suggested that residents experiment with altering their travel times to find the most efficient routes, a proposal met with mixed reactions from the community.

Seeking Solutions

City of Canada Bay councillor Andrew Ferguson, who organized the community meeting, highlighted the adverse effects of 'rat running' on local streets, calling for a collaborative approach between Transport for NSW, local residents, and the council to address the issue comprehensively. The situation underscores the complex interplay between large-scale infrastructure projects and their ripple effects on local communities. As Roads Minister John Graham acknowledges the need for ongoing adjustments, the Rozelle Interchange saga serves as a reminder of the delicate balance required in urban traffic management.