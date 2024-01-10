Community Backs Wanneroo Riding Centre Amidst Eviction Threat

In a stunning development, the Wanneroo Riding and Therapeutic Centre, a cherished local institution, is staring at an uncertain future. The looming threat of eviction hangs over the Centre as the privately owned land it resides on is slated for sale to the State Government. In a bid to rally support and raise awareness about their plight, the Centre has launched a petition.

Community Rallies Behind Threatened Centre

The response to the petition, initiated this Monday, has been noteworthy, with over a thousand signatures amassed in a short period. This outpouring of support underscores the significant role the Centre plays in the community and the widespread desire for its preservation.

The Challenge of Relocation

The eviction presents a formidable challenge for the Centre, which is home to 70 horses. The task of relocating these animals is daunting and fraught with logistical complications, adding another layer of difficulty to an already complex situation.

