Australia

Committee Recommends Road Width Adjustments for Enhanced Safety on Windorah-Birdsville Road

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:53 pm EST
Committee Recommends Road Width Adjustments for Enhanced Safety on Windorah-Birdsville Road

In an earnest attempt to ameliorate road safety on the Windorah-Birdsville Road, a committee has recommended the Department of Transport and Main Roads to flexibly implement national guidelines designed for low volume roads. This proposition comes in the wake of mounting safety concerns caused by triple road trains and caravans overtaking on this route. The committee further underscores the urgent need for the construction of 10km long, wide passing lanes to address the high seasonal levels of road use and resulting safety hazards like reduced visibility due to dust.

From Inquiry to Action

The parliamentary inquiry, focusing on state-controlled roads leading to Birdsville, has presented an urgent call to action. The committee has suggested paving and sealing the remaining 15.7 kilometers of unsealed road on the Eyre Developmental Road, a strategic corridor connecting Birdsville and Bedourie.

Impacts on Economy and Infrastructure

Dalene Wray, Managing Director of OBE Organics, illuminated the critical role these roads play in beef supply chains and major tourism events. She revealed that rainfall of just 10 millimeters could result in road closures, costing their business and the Queensland economy $3 million in export revenue back in 2022. This underlines the economic implications of inadequate road infrastructure.

Tony Schutt, General Manager of Arrabury Pastoral, stressed the need for consistent road funding, pointing out the high expenses incurred in tire replacements due to road conditions post major events.

The Case for Long Bitumen Passing Stretches

Adding weight to the committee’s recommendations, Diamantina Mayor Robbie Dare advocated for 10km long bitumen passing stretches to enhance road safety. The wider seal, according to him, would allow for additional overtaking lanes long enough to effectively mitigate the safety issues, thereby improving the overall safety and efficiency of this significant transportation corridor.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

