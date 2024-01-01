en English
Australia

Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year’s Eve

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year’s Eve

Australian comedian and radio personality Dave Hughes was rushed to the hospital following a severe surfing injury at Surfers Paradise, Gold Coast, on New Year’s Eve. The 53-year-old star, known for his wit and charm, suffered a shoulder dislocation that he described as the ‘worst pain of his life.’

Surfing Mishap Leads to Hospitalization

In a shocking turn of events, Hughes, who was enjoying a surfing session with his family, found himself in intense pain and distress due to a dislocated shoulder. The specifics of the accident remain undisclosed, but the aftermath saw Hughes in the capable hands of Gold Coast medical professionals. The severity of the injury was such that it necessitated the use of a ‘green whistle,’ a term used in Australian emergency medicine for a pain-relief inhaler, and morphine.

A ‘Sober’ New Year’s Eve

Despite having abstained from alcohol since the age of 21, Hughes humorously remarked that this was his ‘least sober NYE in 30+ years’ due to the pain medication. This incident added an unexpected twist to his New Year’s Eve celebrations, leaving him in a sling and uncertain of when he will regain full use of his arm.

Expressions of Gratitude Amidst Pain

In these challenging times, Hughes took to social media to express his gratitude. He thanked the Surfers Paradise Surf Life Saving Club, his wife Holly Ife, and the medical professionals for their assistance and support. The post elicited a wave of well-wishes from fans and friends alike, some of whom light-heartedly ruminated on the temporary loss of his right-handed high-five ability.

This accident comes in the wake of a personal loss for Hughes, who revealed in October that his mother, Carmel Hughes, passed away. His father, Des Hughes, died from cancer in 2010. Amidst personal tragedies and physical pain, Hughes continues to display resilience and a sense of humor, qualities that have endeared him to his audience over the years.

Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

