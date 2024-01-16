Coles Supermarket's Smart Gates 'Crush' Wheelchair-Bound Customer, Prompting Concerns and Criticism

In a recent incident that has sparked concern and criticism, a customer using a wheelchair reported being 'crushed' by the newly installed smart gates at a Coles supermarket's self-serve checkout area. The incident, which was shared on Reddit, involved the gates closing unexpectedly on the customer, striking their arms and abruptly stopping their wheelchair. Despite the alarming encounter, the customer reported no injuries or damages to their wheelchair.

Anti-Theft Measures Met with Opposition

Coles introduced these smart gates as part of a more comprehensive anti-theft system to counter a 20% increase in shoplifting. The new measures include the installation of security cameras, electronic article surveillance, and trolley wheel locks that activate when leaving the store. However, these attempts to reduce theft have been met with significant resistance from customers.

Many have voiced their frustration, feeling 'locked' inside the store and comparing the atmosphere to that of a prison. Some have also experienced the gates closing on them unexpectedly, similar to the incident involving the wheelchair-bound customer. The customer has expressed their intention to follow up with the store's management to understand how such incidents can be avoided in the future.

Coles Yet to Respond

In the face of the reported incidents and the rising wave of customer complaints and concerns, Coles has yet to issue a response. The supermarket giant's silence has only fueled the growing discontent and calls for a review of the new anti-theft measures. The incident involving the wheelchair-using customer has further underscored the need for such a review, highlighting the potential risks and accessibility issues associated with the smart gates.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how Coles will address these concerns and whether modifications or alternatives to the current anti-theft system will be considered. The wider implications of this incident raise important questions about balancing security measures with customer safety and comfort in retail environments.