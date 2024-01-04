Coles’ Automated Security Gates Stir Safety Concerns Among Customers

In a recent surge of public concern, customers of Australian supermarket chain, Coles, have voiced apprehensions about the newly installed automated security gates in hundreds of stores. Introduced in 2023 as an anti-theft measure, these gates have become the subject of criticism due to perceived safety risks, particularly in emergency situations.

Customer Concerns Rise on Social Media

The issue first gained momentum on TikTok, where customers shared videos of their experiences and concerns about being unable to exit promptly after making their purchases. The fear that these gates might malfunction or obstruct evacuation during a fire sparked a wave of unease amongst shoppers. The concerns highlighted a potential flaw in the supermarket’s effort to curb theft, with the fear of being trapped inside stores.

Expert Opinion on the Situation

Building fire safety expert, Associate Professor Kate Nguyen, addressed the concern by stating that the security gates likely operate in the same way as other gate systems commonly seen in buildings. These systems, she noted, are not known fire hazards and are designed to open easily in case of emergencies. Her analysis, while providing some relief, did not fully quell the public anxiety surrounding the issue.

Coles’ Response to the Criticism

In response to the criticism and concerns raised by the public, a Coles spokesperson reassured customers that the gates are designed to open in emergencies. Manual override options are also available to ensure safety. The supermarket reaffirmed its commitment to customer safety, stating that the gates had been installed in over 100 stores nationwide, and had corresponded with a reduction in theft at those locations. Other security measures implemented by Coles include staff wearing body cams, overhead cameras, and a lock mechanism on shopping trolleys.