Cockatoo Conservation Crisis: WA Bird Faces Pet Trade Over Sanctuary Support

In a recent development that has sparked outrage among wildlife conservationists, a well-known Western Australian (WA) animal welfare group's bid to establish a cockatoo conservation center has hit a significant roadblock. Suzanne Strapp, president of FAWNA, revealed the group's struggle to champion cockatoo conservation efforts following the closure of the Jumarri Cockatoo Conservation Centre in 2020. Despite their efforts, they were met with resistance from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA), citing inadequate facilities.

Controversial Shift to Pet Trade

Suzanne Strapp expressed her shock upon learning that a cockatoo, rehabilitated at the Kaarakin Cockatoo Conservation Centre but deemed unfit for wild release, was earmarked for the pet trade. This decision, publicized via Kaarakin's social media, deviated from the expected practice of offering such animals to zoos or other conservation centers. A DBCA spokesperson clarified that the department's policy prioritizes wildlife parks and zoos before considering the pet trade as a last resort. However, this particular case has raised concerns over the future welfare of endangered species rehabilitated but unable to return to the wild.

Community and Conservationist Uproar

The decision has not only disappointed FAWNA, who had hoped to care for black cockatoos at their Flight Academy, but also alarmed conservationists and the general public. Jane Hammond, director of the documentary Black Cockatoo Crisis, condemned the move, emphasizing the negative implications of transitioning conservation ambassadors into private pets. The incident has rekindled debates over the handling of endangered species and the role of conservation efforts in safeguarding these animals.

Looking Forward

Amidst the controversy, Glenn Dewhurst of Kaarakin and Suzanne Strapp of FAWNA are calling for a review of the policies governing the rehabilitation and future care of endangered cockatoos in WA. The incident underscores the importance of establishing dedicated conservation centers and improving existing facilities to prevent similar situations. As discussions continue, the conservation community remains hopeful for a solution that prioritizes the welfare and preservation of WA's iconic bird species.