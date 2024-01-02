Coastal Suburbs Lead Australia’s Property Market in 2023

In an era where the allure of coastal living continues to captivate Australians, the year 2023 reaffirmed this trend, with the most valuable regional suburbs predominantly lining the country’s shores. According to CoreLogic data, Hope Island, a serene haven on the Gold Coast, emerged as the crown jewel, recording the highest total value of house sales among non-capital city regions. The year leading up to September saw 295 homes in this idyllic suburb change hands, raking in a staggering combined value exceeding $624 million.

Coastal Havens Reign Supreme

Hope Island was not alone in its coastal dominance. Other seaside suburbs that enjoyed the spotlight for their high total sales value include Broadbeach Waters, another gem on the Gold Coast, Buderim on the Sunshine Coast, and Port Macquarie, a picturesque town on the New South Wales Mid North Coast. This data highlights the unshakeable Australian affinity for seaside living and the robust demand for coastal properties.

An Inland Surprise

Among the coastal giants, however, an inland suburb carved a niche for itself. Orange, a charming city nestled in the New South Wales Central Tablelands, broke into the top five for total sales value, as per CoreLogic’s ‘Best of the Best 2023’ report. This feat underscores the potential of inland regions and their rising appeal in the property market.

Affordability and Growth

While the affluent suburbs basked in their high-value sales, other regions garnered attention for their affordability. Elizabeth North in South Australia topped the list as the most affordable capital city suburb, with a median home value of $368,000, as per PropTrack data. Rangeway, situated in the Western Australian Outback, earned the title of the most affordable suburb nationwide, boasting a median home value of a mere $174,000. On the other end of the spectrum, certain suburbs witnessed record-breaking sales in 2023, with Milperra, New Farm, Taigum, Eyre, Hurstville Grove, Newtown, Stoneville, Junction Village, Blair Athol, and Closeburn all setting fresh records.

A Glimpse of the Future

As we venture into 2024, these trends offer valuable insights into the Australian housing market’s trajectory. The enduring popularity of coastal properties, the rising appeal of inland regions, and the resilience of affordable suburbs all paint a picture of a diverse and dynamic property landscape. Despite market fluctuations and global uncertainties, the Australian love affair with property remains as fervent as ever.