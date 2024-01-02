en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Coastal Suburbs Lead Australia’s Property Market in 2023

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Coastal Suburbs Lead Australia’s Property Market in 2023

In an era where the allure of coastal living continues to captivate Australians, the year 2023 reaffirmed this trend, with the most valuable regional suburbs predominantly lining the country’s shores. According to CoreLogic data, Hope Island, a serene haven on the Gold Coast, emerged as the crown jewel, recording the highest total value of house sales among non-capital city regions. The year leading up to September saw 295 homes in this idyllic suburb change hands, raking in a staggering combined value exceeding $624 million.

Coastal Havens Reign Supreme

Hope Island was not alone in its coastal dominance. Other seaside suburbs that enjoyed the spotlight for their high total sales value include Broadbeach Waters, another gem on the Gold Coast, Buderim on the Sunshine Coast, and Port Macquarie, a picturesque town on the New South Wales Mid North Coast. This data highlights the unshakeable Australian affinity for seaside living and the robust demand for coastal properties.

An Inland Surprise

Among the coastal giants, however, an inland suburb carved a niche for itself. Orange, a charming city nestled in the New South Wales Central Tablelands, broke into the top five for total sales value, as per CoreLogic’s ‘Best of the Best 2023’ report. This feat underscores the potential of inland regions and their rising appeal in the property market.

Affordability and Growth

While the affluent suburbs basked in their high-value sales, other regions garnered attention for their affordability. Elizabeth North in South Australia topped the list as the most affordable capital city suburb, with a median home value of $368,000, as per PropTrack data. Rangeway, situated in the Western Australian Outback, earned the title of the most affordable suburb nationwide, boasting a median home value of a mere $174,000. On the other end of the spectrum, certain suburbs witnessed record-breaking sales in 2023, with Milperra, New Farm, Taigum, Eyre, Hurstville Grove, Newtown, Stoneville, Junction Village, Blair Athol, and Closeburn all setting fresh records.

A Glimpse of the Future

As we venture into 2024, these trends offer valuable insights into the Australian housing market’s trajectory. The enduring popularity of coastal properties, the rising appeal of inland regions, and the resilience of affordable suburbs all paint a picture of a diverse and dynamic property landscape. Despite market fluctuations and global uncertainties, the Australian love affair with property remains as fervent as ever.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Perth's Mary Street Bakery Bids Farewell to Claremont Store

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia Hospitality Venues Implement Reservation Rules to Curb No-Shows

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia's Hospitality Industry Adopts Reservation Policies to Counter No-Shows

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory

By Salman Khan

BHP Group Sees Significant Trading Activity in Options Market Amid Exp ...
@Australia · 8 mins
BHP Group Sees Significant Trading Activity in Options Market Amid Exp ...
heart comment 0
Transition to Net-Zero Emissions: Tax Benefits and Battery Energy Systems on the Horizon

By Geeta Pillai

Transition to Net-Zero Emissions: Tax Benefits and Battery Energy Systems on the Horizon
HelioCon Announces New Funding Request for Proposals, Advances Decarbonization Efforts

By Geeta Pillai

HelioCon Announces New Funding Request for Proposals, Advances Decarbonization Efforts
Cameron Bancroft: A Quest for Redemption and Return to Australian Cricket

By Salman Khan

Cameron Bancroft: A Quest for Redemption and Return to Australian Cricket
Australia’s Pork Production to Rise Amid Soaring Beef and Lamb Prices

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Pork Production to Rise Amid Soaring Beef and Lamb Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
Teen with Spinal Defect Surprised by Patrick Mahomes with Super Bowl Tickets
12 seconds
Teen with Spinal Defect Surprised by Patrick Mahomes with Super Bowl Tickets
Detroit Lions Release Defensive Tackle Isaiah Buggs
28 seconds
Detroit Lions Release Defensive Tackle Isaiah Buggs
Boardman Pool & Recreation District to Launch Inaugural Adult Cornhole League
46 seconds
Boardman Pool & Recreation District to Launch Inaugural Adult Cornhole League
UK Government's Rwanda Deportation Plan Faces Hurdles Amid Backlog of Asylum Cases
2 mins
UK Government's Rwanda Deportation Plan Faces Hurdles Amid Backlog of Asylum Cases
Acalanes High School's Floyd Burnsed Named Coach of the Year After State Championship Victory
3 mins
Acalanes High School's Floyd Burnsed Named Coach of the Year After State Championship Victory
Nike's Air Max 97 'Gundam': A Sneaker that Fuses Style, Comfort, and Nostalgia
3 mins
Nike's Air Max 97 'Gundam': A Sneaker that Fuses Style, Comfort, and Nostalgia
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates
3 mins
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
4 mins
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
4 mins
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
9 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
14 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
17 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
50 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app