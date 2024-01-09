en English
Coalition Calls for Tougher Incitement to Violence Laws Amid Anti-Semitic Sermons

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:06 pm EST
Coalition Calls for Tougher Incitement to Violence Laws Amid Anti-Semitic Sermons

The Australian political landscape is witnessing a crucial debate as the Coalition, led by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, advocates for the fortification of incitement to violence laws. The call comes in the wake of the government’s perceived inaction against Islamic preachers delivering anti-Semitic sermons. The case has garnered widespread attention and condemnation, with the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ), the regional Jewish community representative, preparing to take the matter to court.

Proposed Legal Action Against Hate Preachers

Two Sydney-based Islamic preachers have been at the center of this controversy, having referred to Jewish people as “monsters” and “descendants of pigs and monkeys.” The NSW Police, however, have not pressed charges against these individuals, leading the ECAJ to consider legal action. Dutton has underscored that the burden of legal expenses should not fall on the shoulders of the Jewish community leaders. He insists that it is the government’s responsibility to curb hate speech.

Existing Legislation Against Incitement to Violence

Section 93z of the NSW’s Crimes Act criminalizes public threats or incitement to violence, including those stemming from racial or religious hatred. Recently, the Minns government abolished the requirement for police to obtain approval before pressing charges. On a federal level, Section 80.2A of the Commonwealth Criminal Code prohibits urging violence against groups based on race, religion, and other distinguishing characteristics. Despite these provisions, there have been no federal charges against the controversial preachers, and the NSW Police investigation has been discontinued.

Legal Recourses Available to ECAJ

The ECAJ is considering a complaint under Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act, which prohibits actions that offend or intimidate individuals based on their race or ethnic origin. They are also exploring other legal avenues to ensure justice. NSW Liberal Senator Dave Sharma has emphasized the failure of political leaders and law enforcement agencies to safeguard minority communities. He has urged for the existing laws to be tested in court, addressing the pressing need for stronger action against hate speech.

Law
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

