CLYPSO Announces 'LIGHTS OUT' EP, Drops New Single 'I'VE SEEN THE LIGHT'

Eora/Sydney-based artist CLYPSO has set May 23 as the release date for her anticipated EP LIGHTS OUT, with the launch marked by the unveiling of her vibrant new single, 'I'VE SEEN THE LIGHT'. This announcement follows her recent signing with Astral People Recordings and builds on the momentum of her earlier track 'HOLLER', produced alongside Wave Racer. CLYPSO's latest musical offering encapsulates a spirited leap into fresh starts, marrying the joy of 90's club music with introspective lyricism.

Embracing Change Through Music

CLYPSO's new single 'I'VE SEEN THE LIGHT' is a testament to her unique ability to blend dynamic, hyperactive beats with soul-searching lyrics, creating an anthem for renewal and optimism. The artist describes the track as her most cathartic work to date, highlighting a specific lyric, "Leave it all behind, new skin new tmr", as encapsulating her current state of mind and artistic direction. The song's infectious energy and reflective undertones promise to resonate with listeners looking for both escape and inspiration in music.

The Evolution of CLYPSO

Known for her dynamic sound that draws from late 2000s indie electronica and new rave, CLYPSO has consistently set herself apart in the music scene. Her collaboration with Wave Racer on the single 'HOLLER' showcased her ability to merge catchy hooks with gritty basslines and digital synths, garnering attention on streaming platforms and radio stations worldwide. The upcoming LIGHTS OUT EP is expected to further explore the themes of rebirth and self-discovery, cementing CLYPSO's place as an innovative force in contemporary electronic music.

A New Chapter Begins

The release of 'I'VE SEEN THE LIGHT' not only marks a new phase in CLYPSO's career but also signals a broader shift in the electronic music landscape towards introspective dance-pop. With her blend of euphoric beats and thoughtful lyrics, CLYPSO invites her audience to join her on a journey of transformation and liberation. As the release date for LIGHTS OUT draws closer, fans and new listeners alike eagerly anticipate the full scope of CLYPSO's artistic evolution.

As CLYPSO steps into this new chapter with LIGHTS OUT, her work serves as a reminder of the power of music to not only move us but to mirror our own journeys of change and growth. The anticipation surrounding her upcoming EP reflects not just the quality of her previous releases but the resonant message of hope and renewal she brings to the electronic music scene. With 'I'VE SEEN THE LIGHT', CLYPSO beckons us to look forward, promising a soundtrack that is as reflective as it is rousing.