Climate Change-Induced Flood Threats Force Difficult Decisions in Victoria

Climate change continues to rear its head, this time pushing residents of central and northern Victoria, particularly those around the Goulburn and Campaspe Rivers, to the brink as they grapple with impending flood threats. Despite the peril, individuals like Cindy Doherty of Mooroopna and Yvonne Prince, owner of Aspen Lodge Caravan Park, remain resolute, choosing to stay put even as their insurance costs skyrocket.

Adapting to the New Normal

Residents like Doherty have had close calls with recent floods but are choosing to adapt to the changing weather patterns. The situation, however, is worsening due to climate change, leading to more frequent and severe flood events. In Mooroopna, the need for a second crossing over the Goulburn River has been underscored by the unusual January flooding.

Business and Community Impact

Local businesses are also feeling the effects. Trevor Forsyth, a local publican, is among those who have seen the implications of flooding on their operations and community. Despite the challenges, some residents are opting to stay, a testament to their resilience and commitment to their homes.

Relocation and Uninsurability

However, not everyone is holding fast. Katy Wileman from Rochester, whose home was inundated in 2022, has decided to relocate. The situation is set to escalate according to the Climate Council report, which predicts a sharp increase in uninsurable homes due to extreme weather. In towns like Shepparton, this could mean up to 90% of homes becoming uninsurable.

Water Infrastructure and Flood Mitigation

These developments have also spotlighted the need for improved water infrastructure and flood mitigation strategies. Among the solutions under consideration are maintaining lake capacity and improving river flow. A glaring issue is the lack of detailed floodplain maps, a critical tool for informed decision-making, according to Erin O'Donnell, a water law expert.

As residents, businesses, and authorities grapple with these realities, the question of whether to stay or go becomes increasingly complex. Yet, amid the uncertainty, there is a unifying thread: the need for robust, climate-conscious strategies to safeguard homes and livelihoods against the escalating flood threat.