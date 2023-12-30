en English
Australia

Climate Change Challenges Traditional Weather Forecasting, Says Australian Minister

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:54 am EST
Climate Change Challenges Traditional Weather Forecasting, Says Australian Minister

Amid an era of changing climate and extreme weather events, Australia’s Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has voiced concerns over the growing difficulty in predicting such volatile conditions. This comes following recent criticism directed at the country’s meteorology department for failing to provide timely warnings for deadly storms. As Watt suggests, traditional weather forecasting models are increasingly unreliable in the face of a rapidly changing climate.

Unpredictable Weather Challenges Traditional Forecasting

Highlighting the necessity for adaptation, Minister Watt emphasized the need for a shift in the methodologies used for weather prediction. The Bureau of Meteorology in Australia has taken note, actively working on refining their techniques to better account for the unpredictability of climate change. Climate change, according to Watt, has made the task of accurately predicting extreme weather events considerably harder.

Impact of Climate Change on Weather Patterns

The minister’s comments echo the global concern over the increasing frequency and unpredictability of extreme weather conditions. These are anticipated to persist as the climate crisis deepens. The changing climate has already led to more extreme weather events such as destructive hurricanes, tornadoes, heat storms, and floods. The economic toll of these events is expected to reach $5 trillion over the next five years, compelling major industries to take weather conditions into account when planning.

Call for Improved Forecasting Models and Understanding

This state of affairs underscores the need for improved forecasting models and a deeper understanding of climate change’s impacts on weather patterns. Such advancements will enhance preparedness and response to extreme weather events, potentially mitigating their damaging effects. The insurance sector has already seen losses from natural disasters estimated at $50 billion in the first half of 2023, leading some companies to decline new homeowner policies. A renewed focus on weather and climate information in sectors such as energy, including renewable energy systems and utility grids, can help improve resilience and mitigate potential losses.

Australia Climate & Environment Science & Technology
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

