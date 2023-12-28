en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Climate Change Amplifies Pollen Threat, Escalating Allergy and Asthma Risks

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:52 am EST
Climate Change Amplifies Pollen Threat, Escalating Allergy and Asthma Risks

Climate change, the existential crisis of our time, is leaving no stone unturned in its relentless march. One of its less discussed impacts is the toll it’s taking on human health, notably for those grappling with allergies and asthma. Research is now bringing to light that as our ecosystems undergo seismic shifts, pollen seasons are growing in length, and the potency of pollen is escalating.

Longer Pollen Seasons, Intensifying Allergies

Immunology and infection control expert, Professor Janet Davies from Queensland University of Technology, reveals that grass plants, the primary culprits behind allergens, are flowering sooner and for extended periods. This prolonged exposure to allergenic pollen heightens allergic reactions, making an uncomfortable situation increasingly unbearable for those affected.

Adding fuel to the fire, grasses that are subjected to elevated levels of carbon dioxide yield significantly more pollen. In fact, the pollen production can surge by as much as 50% when carbon dioxide levels double. This rise impacts not only the intensity of allergic responses but also the volume of pollen particles suspended in the air.

Rising Threat for Hay Fever Sufferers

The implications of these changes are particularly grave for hay fever sufferers. Predictions suggest that the number of Australians suffering from hay fever will surge by 70% by 2050. The situation could become critical for those with asthma, as nearly 80% of asthmatics also have hay fever and are at a higher risk of requiring emergency treatment due to severe allergic reactions.

An alarming survey by Asthma Australia revealed that 91% of asthmatics are deeply concerned about climate change’s impacts on their health. The anxiety is justified, with climatic changes amplifying severe weather events such as bushfires and heatwaves that can act as triggers for asthma, leading to a spike in emergency hospital visits.

Personal Struggles Amid Climatic Changes

Caitlin Ross, a Canberra resident who has been living with severe allergies and asthma since her early years, encapsulates the growing struggle of individuals battling these conditions. Relying on daily medication, Ross is apprehensive about the prospect of her symptoms aggravating due to the evolving climate. Her story is a quiet yet poignant reminder of the countless personal battles being fought against the backdrop of a rapidly changing environment.

As we grapple with the numerous challenges of climate change, it’s imperative not to overlook its profound impact on public health. It’s not just about the rising sea levels or more frequent natural disasters; it’s about how these changes are subtly yet inexorably influencing our health, shaping our future, and defining our struggle for survival.

0
Australia Climate & Environment Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Life in South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

South Asian Diaspora in Australia Calls for Recognition of Caste Discrimination

By Geeta Pillai

Brisbane Woman's Donation Attempt Sparks Debate on Op Shops' Selectivity

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating Beach Etiquette: An Expert's Guide for the Australian Summer

By Geeta Pillai

Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Cent ...
@Australia · 43 mins
Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Cent ...
heart comment 0
Australia Braces for Heatwave Amid Storm Recovery

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Braces for Heatwave Amid Storm Recovery
Sydney Gears Up for Grandest New Year’s Eve Celebration Yet; Property Market Forecast for 2024 Revealed

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Gears Up for Grandest New Year's Eve Celebration Yet; Property Market Forecast for 2024 Revealed
Australia’s EV Market Poised for Significant Expansion in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's EV Market Poised for Significant Expansion in 2024
Australia’s Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Drive for Inclusivity

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Drive for Inclusivity
Latest Headlines
World News
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
2 mins
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
5 mins
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
5 mins
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
6 mins
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
6 mins
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
8 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
10 mins
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
15 mins
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
16 mins
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
8 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
25 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
34 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
38 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app