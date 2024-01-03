en English
Australia

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:00 am EST
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc., an international medicinal cannabis business, has recently reached a significant landmark, gaining the Australian GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certification from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for its Colombian facilities. This certification paves the way for Clever Leaves to manufacture and supply cannabis products for Australian patients and confirms the company’s rigorous adherence to the highest quality standards. The standards are akin to those of the EU-GMP certification, effectively preventing issues such as contamination and incorrect labelling, ensuring safe and consistent medicinal cannabis products.

Revolutionizing Medicinal Cannabis Industry

Clever Leaves stands out with the unique distinction of being the first and only global medicinal cannabis company with GMP certifications from the European Union, Colombia, Brazil, and now Australia. The achievement underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to high-quality production and its ambition to revolutionize traditional cannabis production with cost-effective, industrial-scale operations while maintaining the highest pharmaceutical quality certifications.

Australia’s Regulatory Framework

In Australia, a country of approximately 26 million people, medical cannabis use is regulated under TGO 93 and associated regulations. The TGA has reported a steady increase in new patients using medical cannabis, with a striking number of 325,000 new patients in the first half of 2023, indicating a sustainable growth trend in the market.

Clever Leaves’ Sustainable Practices

Reiterating its commitment towards quality, CEO Andres Fajardo revealed plans for Clever Leaves to continue its distribution of finished cannabis products in Australia through its partners. The company’s business model is rooted in environmentally sustainable practices, aiming to leave a positive impact on the environment while catering to the growing demand for medicinal cannabis.

Australia Business Health
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

