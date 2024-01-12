en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

ClearVue Technologies: Solar Windows Lighting Up ASX

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
ClearVue Technologies: Solar Windows Lighting Up ASX

In a marked departure from the traditionally mining-focused narratives of the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), Western Australia-based company ClearVue Technologies has made headlines in 2023 with a significant upswing in its share price. The company’s innovative leap forward lies in its development of solar power-generating windows, a game-changer in the realm of sustainable building materials and renewable energy.

The Magic of ‘Magic Dust’

ClearVue’s solar windows leverage a proprietary cocktail of nano and microscale particles, whimsically christened as ‘magic dust.’ This ground-breaking technology allows the windows to generate electricity while permitting visible light to pass through, effectively blocking excess heat and solar radiation. The integrated photovoltaic (PV) modules in these windows are designed to harness solar energy even during overcast conditions, transforming any building facade into a power station.

Financial Milestones

ClearVue’s share price witnessed a substantial rise from approximately 16.5 cents to a high of 66 cents over the course of six months, beginning in mid-May. This shift coincided with the company’s announcement of its flagship integrated glazing units (IGUs) to the market. The stock price continued its upward trajectory with the unveiling of various milestones, such as successful mass-scale production, positive testing results from the Singapore Building and Construction Authority, and a series of overseas distribution deals.

Global Impact

The company’s expansion has been global in scope, with distribution agreements covering the United States, South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, and South-East Asia. ClearVue’s innovation holds immense appeal for the green-conscious building sector, and the company’s performance on the ASX has proved both fascinating and profitable, especially for shareholders who had the foresight to invest before the price hikes.

0
Australia Business Energy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Perth-Based Early Learning Service Fined Over Toddler's Distressing Ordeal
Australians are reeling in the wake of a shocking incident at MercyCare Early Learning in Heathridge, a suburb in the northern part of Perth. The early learning service has been fined after a two-year-old child was inadvertently left locked in a shed on a day when temperatures soared to a sweltering 30 degrees Celsius. The
Perth-Based Early Learning Service Fined Over Toddler's Distressing Ordeal
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
27 mins ago
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
Spud King Tony Galati Upholds Australia Day Spirit Amidst Retail Shift
27 mins ago
Spud King Tony Galati Upholds Australia Day Spirit Amidst Retail Shift
Nour Haydar Joins Guardian Australia's 'Full Story' Podcast Team
3 mins ago
Nour Haydar Joins Guardian Australia's 'Full Story' Podcast Team
Australian Coalition Criticizes Government's Response to Houthi Strikes
25 mins ago
Australian Coalition Criticizes Government's Response to Houthi Strikes
From Bachelorette Party to Bridezilla: Woman Uninvited Over Social Media Post
27 mins ago
From Bachelorette Party to Bridezilla: Woman Uninvited Over Social Media Post
Latest Headlines
World News
Erdogan's Address to the Nation: A Spectrum of Issues Discussed
20 seconds
Erdogan's Address to the Nation: A Spectrum of Issues Discussed
GOP Lawmakers Double Down on Cultural Warfront: An Assault on Progressive Values and LGBTQ Rights
25 seconds
GOP Lawmakers Double Down on Cultural Warfront: An Assault on Progressive Values and LGBTQ Rights
Mitchell Santner's Positive Covid-19 Test: A Microcosm of Pandemic's Impact on International Sports
31 seconds
Mitchell Santner's Positive Covid-19 Test: A Microcosm of Pandemic's Impact on International Sports
ICJ Urged to Act Urgently on Gaza: South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
33 seconds
ICJ Urged to Act Urgently on Gaza: South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
MyWaves: The Revolutionary Device Turning Brainwaves into Sleep Music
41 seconds
MyWaves: The Revolutionary Device Turning Brainwaves into Sleep Music
Kenyan MPs Endorse Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidential Bid amid Political Tension
49 seconds
Kenyan MPs Endorse Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidential Bid amid Political Tension
Philippine Defense Department Spearheads Transformation and Unity at Traditional New Year's Call
54 seconds
Philippine Defense Department Spearheads Transformation and Unity at Traditional New Year's Call
Privileged Radicals Disrupt NYC in Anti-Israel Protest
54 seconds
Privileged Radicals Disrupt NYC in Anti-Israel Protest
Chris Christie's Exit Stirs Up the 2024 Presidential Race
1 min
Chris Christie's Exit Stirs Up the 2024 Presidential Race
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
32 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
39 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app