City of Stonnington to Hold Healing Ceremony with Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples

In a transformative move, the City of Stonnington has declared its intention to host a Healing Ceremony in partnership with the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung peoples of the Kulin Nation. This significant cultural event will coincide with the Citizenship Ceremony, scheduled for Friday, 26th January 2024.

A Cultural Confluence

The Healing Ceremony is anticipated to be a rich tapestry of traditional customs. It will commence with a Welcome to Country, a customary protocol that pays respect to the traditional custodians of the land. A core part of the proceedings will be the Smoking Ceremony, an ancient custom among Indigenous Australians. The ceremony, believed to cleanse spaces and individuals, is a profound representation of the cultural heritage of the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung peoples.

Voices of Tradition

The event will be graced by the revered voice of Wurundjeri Elder, Aunty Diane Kerr. Known for her tireless work in promoting reconciliation, Kerr’s speech is expected to be a poignant reminder of the importance of understanding, respect, and unity. Adding to the richness of the occasion will be performances by the Nhanbu Togip dance troupe and Ngiyampaa man First Nations singer-songwriter, Pirritu (Brett Lee). This fusion of dance and music is expected to be a memorable tribute to the enduring spirit of the Traditional Custodians.

Reconciliation and Learning

This Healing Ceremony is a part of the Council’s ongoing journey towards Reconciliation. It serves not just as a symbol of respect for the Traditional Custodians, but also as an educational opportunity. The ceremony is designed to foster a sense of healing and community learning, thereby deepening the community’s understanding of the day’s significance from the perspective of the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung peoples. This event, grounded in the traditions of the Traditional Custodians, aims to propel the community towards mutual understanding and respect, setting a precedent for future generations.