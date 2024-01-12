en English
City of Ryde Council Secures Contract for Denistone Sports Club Acquisition

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
City of Ryde Council Secures Contract for Denistone Sports Club Acquisition

The City of Ryde Council has successfully secured a contract for the acquisition of the Denistone Sports Club at 59 Chatham Road, Denistone. This move is part of the Council’s ongoing efforts to preserve community spaces for future use. The property is currently owned by the Carlingford Sports and Bowling Club, colloquially known as ‘The Club’.

Conditions and Timelines

As part of the acquisition process, The Club will have to meet specific conditions before the Council can take formal ownership. This process is expected to span over several months. During this transitional phase, the management of the premises will be retained by The Club, effectively keeping the Council out of its day-to-day operations.

Community Consultation

Upon completion of the acquisition, the Council plans to initiate a community consultation process to discuss potential future uses for the site. This democratic approach is expected to ensure that the facility continues to serve the community’s needs and interests. Preliminary discussions have already been initiated with lawn bowlers who currently use the facility.

Ensuring Continuity

As part of the Council’s commitment to the community, they have made efforts to understand the needs and expectations of the lawn bowlers who frequent the facility. They aim to ensure that these activities can continue uninterrupted until a long-term management plan is established. The Council has assured that it will provide further updates as the transfer of the property to their ownership progresses.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

