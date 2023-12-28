Cities Gear Up for New Year’s Eve: Fireworks and Celebrations in Full Swing

The end of the year is approaching, and cities across the United States are preparing to bid farewell to 2023 with grand fireworks displays and celebrations. While the tradition of fireworks is enduring, some cities are opting for different ways to commemorate the turn of the year.

Firework Displays and Safety Measures

In Tallahassee, the local Fire Department has noted an uptick in firework-related injuries and fires around the New Year’s weekend. Fireworks vendor, Craig Dennis, urges vigilance, likening firework handling to dealing with a loaded gun. At the same time, San Francisco is gearing up for its annual public New Year’s Eve fireworks event, promising a 15-minute spectacle over the Bay. The city encourages attendees to arrive early and take public transit, underlining safety and convenience.

Alternative Celebrations

Seattle Center opts for a different approach with a ‘Fountain of Light’ dance party featuring popular music and visuals by local artist Sean Waple. In Atlanta, the traditional Peach Drop celebration is substituted by the Peach Fest at Underground Atlanta, an indoor event featuring music, art, and entertainment. However, the planned fireworks show for this event has been canceled.

Community Involvement

Community events also abound with the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia hosting a Watch Night Service themed ‘Fire + Water’, featuring musical guests and inspirational messages. In Brooklyn, the Prospect Park New Year’s fireworks event, hosted by Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and the Prospect Park Alliance, will brighten the skyline, with the organizers encouraging online RSVPs to estimate crowd sizes.

New Initiatives

Wildwood will host its first-ever New Year’s fireworks show and outdoor party at Millennium Park, while the Town of Astatula presents its inaugural New Year’s Eve Celebration. Mount Dora’s free party features live music, food vendors and beverages, and a fireworks display over Lake Dora at midnight. At the same time, Steamboat Resort plans an ’80s themed party featuring The Goonies concert, throwback appetizers, and a cash bar, along with a torchlight parade, lighted snowcats, and fireworks.