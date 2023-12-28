Christmas Nightmare: Extreme Weather Hits Australia, Causes Ten Deaths

From the eve of Christmas to Boxing Day, Australia has been under the wrath of extreme weather conditions. The usually festive period turned into a nightmare for many residents of eastern Australia, with ten lives lost to storm and water-related incidents. The states of Queensland, Victoria, and New South Wales bore the brunt of the severe weather, witnessing widespread damage and loss of life.

Severe Storms and Fatalities

The potent storms brought hail, strong winds, and heavy rainfall, causing flash floods and riverbeds to crest. The dire weather conditions led to power outages in over 90,000 households, leaving them in darkness during the holiday season. Casualties included people swept away in stormwater drains, a yacht capsizing, and fatalities due to falling trees.

Weather Extremes and Climate Change

Scientists have cautioned about the exacerbation of weather extremes due to global warming and the El Niño phenomenon. Australia, which is heading into its wildfire season, is already witnessing a climate-driven calamity. The bushfire season has already outdone the infamous 2019-2020 ‘black summer,’ with wildfires raving in western Australia due to an 18-degree rise above normal temperatures.

Forecast and Warnings

As Australia prepares to usher in the New Year, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecasted further rains. While the rain is expected to clear up for New Year’s Eve celebrations in major cities on the east coast, severe thunderstorms are anticipated in north-east New South Wales and south-east Queensland. These potential storms could bring intense rainfall, damaging winds, and large hail, keeping the public on high alert.

Simultaneously, an extreme heatwave warning is in place for Marble Bar in the Pilbara region, with forecasted temperatures nearing the December record of 49.5C. Parts of Queensland, like Longreach and Birdsville, are also expected to experience soaring temperatures, reaching up to 46C and 47C.

These severe weather conditions, from destructive storms to scorching heatwaves, underline the urgency for collective effort in the face of climate change. The tragedies have highlighted the need for public vigilance during extreme weather conditions and have served as a stark reminder of the far-reaching impacts of global warming.