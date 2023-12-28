en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Christmas Nightmare: Extreme Weather Hits Australia, Causes Ten Deaths

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:43 am EST
Christmas Nightmare: Extreme Weather Hits Australia, Causes Ten Deaths

From the eve of Christmas to Boxing Day, Australia has been under the wrath of extreme weather conditions. The usually festive period turned into a nightmare for many residents of eastern Australia, with ten lives lost to storm and water-related incidents. The states of Queensland, Victoria, and New South Wales bore the brunt of the severe weather, witnessing widespread damage and loss of life.

Severe Storms and Fatalities

The potent storms brought hail, strong winds, and heavy rainfall, causing flash floods and riverbeds to crest. The dire weather conditions led to power outages in over 90,000 households, leaving them in darkness during the holiday season. Casualties included people swept away in stormwater drains, a yacht capsizing, and fatalities due to falling trees.

Weather Extremes and Climate Change

Scientists have cautioned about the exacerbation of weather extremes due to global warming and the El Niño phenomenon. Australia, which is heading into its wildfire season, is already witnessing a climate-driven calamity. The bushfire season has already outdone the infamous 2019-2020 ‘black summer,’ with wildfires raving in western Australia due to an 18-degree rise above normal temperatures.

Forecast and Warnings

As Australia prepares to usher in the New Year, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecasted further rains. While the rain is expected to clear up for New Year’s Eve celebrations in major cities on the east coast, severe thunderstorms are anticipated in north-east New South Wales and south-east Queensland. These potential storms could bring intense rainfall, damaging winds, and large hail, keeping the public on high alert.

Simultaneously, an extreme heatwave warning is in place for Marble Bar in the Pilbara region, with forecasted temperatures nearing the December record of 49.5C. Parts of Queensland, like Longreach and Birdsville, are also expected to experience soaring temperatures, reaching up to 46C and 47C.

These severe weather conditions, from destructive storms to scorching heatwaves, underline the urgency for collective effort in the face of climate change. The tragedies have highlighted the need for public vigilance during extreme weather conditions and have served as a stark reminder of the far-reaching impacts of global warming.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
Australia Disaster Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australia's Property Market in 2024: Opportunities, Challenges, and Uncertainties

By Geeta Pillai

Christmas Day Ordeal: Australian Family Battles Severe Storm

By Geeta Pillai

Cities Gear Up for New Year's Eve: Fireworks and Celebrations in Full Swing

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions

By Salman Khan

Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Heal ...
@Australia · 3 mins
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Heal ...
heart comment 0
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery

By Salman Khan

Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
LawConnect Clinches Victory in Thrilling Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

By Salman Khan

LawConnect Clinches Victory in Thrilling Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
Sydney’s Grand New Year’s Eve Celebration: A Night to Remember

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney's Grand New Year's Eve Celebration: A Night to Remember
Unveiling Australia’s Top Christmas Toys of 2023: Innovation, Trends, and Safety

By Geeta Pillai

Unveiling Australia's Top Christmas Toys of 2023: Innovation, Trends, and Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
17 seconds
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
18 seconds
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict
30 seconds
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict
China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
2 mins
China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
3 mins
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
3 mins
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
4 mins
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
Arizona Coyotes Score Dramatic Overtime Victory Over Colorado Avalanche
4 mins
Arizona Coyotes Score Dramatic Overtime Victory Over Colorado Avalanche
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown
4 mins
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app