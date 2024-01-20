Chloe Burrows to Move to Australia Amid Love Island All Stars Drama

Reality TV persona and former Love Island contestant, Chloe Burrows, recently revealed her plans to uproot her life and relocate to Australia by year-end. This announcement came on the heels of a vacation she enjoyed in Australia and documented via her social media platforms, sparking a flurry of activity and excitement among her ardent followers.

A Love Island Controversy

While Chloe has been basking in the Australian sun and planning her move, back home, her name has been linked to a controversy brewing in the Love Island All Stars villa in South Africa. Her ex-boyfriend, Toby Aromolaran, who she met and finished second with on the seventh series of Love Island, is currently a contestant on the show. A recent episode revealed Toby sharing a kiss with fellow contestant Georgia Steel, sending shockwaves among fans and triggering a deluge of messages to Chloe.

Fan's Plea and Chloe's Request

Given the unfolding situation in the All Stars villa, fans have been imploring Chloe to join the lineup, likely hoping for some fireworks. However, Chloe, choosing to distance herself from the Love Island drama, has requested her followers respect her privacy and allow her to enjoy her holiday. This appeal follows a wave of social media posts tagging her in content related to the Love Island All Stars series.

The Unfinished Love Story

Prior to this, Chloe had confessed on the show Celebs Go Dating that she wasn't quite ready for her relationship with Toby to end. This revelation, coupled with the current Love Island situation, has intensified the social media buzz around Chloe. Yet, undeterred by the attention, she remains focused on her imminent move to Australia.