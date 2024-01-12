en English
Australia

China-Australia Trade Flourishes in 2023, Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
China-Australia Trade Flourishes in 2023, Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels

In a remarkable revival, trade relations between China and Australia have reported significant growth in 2023, registering a 9.8% year-over-year increase – a development disclosed by China’s General Administration of Customs. The uptick in bilateral trade has allowed it to eclipse pre-pandemic levels, marking a robust economic recovery and thawing of past tensions.

Record Numbers in Trade

South Australia, specifically, has witnessed its exports to China reach a record high of $3.2 billion, a 46% increase compared to the previous year. This considerable surge is not restricted to South Australia alone, as other states also report an upward trend in trade volume. The rise can be attributed to the relentless efforts of both the State and Federal Governments to stabilize the trading relationship with China.

Barley Exports and Trade Diversification

Among the traded goods, barley exports from South Australia have shown significant growth, amounting to $218 million. This development is a testament to Australia’s resilience and ability to bounce back, even in sectors that were initially hit by the tensions. Moreover, trade with India, another significant partner, has grown by 24%, indicating a diversification in Australia’s trade portfolio.

Emerging Sectors and Future Prospects

Both China and Australia are eyeing further expansion of their trade in various emerging sectors. The positive trajectory in bilateral relations paves the way for the resumption and anticipated start of exports for more Australian goods to China. Bolstered by the prospect of a strengthening economic partnership, the two nations are optimistic about the future of their trade relationship.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

