Australia

CHeBA Study Highlights Urgency in Advancing VCID Biomarker Research

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:59 pm EST
CHeBA Study Highlights Urgency in Advancing VCID Biomarker Research

A pivotal study steered by the Center for Healthy Brain Aging (CHeBA) at UNSW Sydney, under the guidance of Dr. Satoshi Hosoki, has brought to light the pressing need for expediting research into biomarkers for diagnosing Vascular Cognitive Impairment and Dementia (VCID). The study, published in the esteemed Nature Reviews Neurology journal, underlines that while numerous molecular biomarkers have been connected with VCID, none have made their way into clinical practice yet.

The Prevalence and Impact of VCID

VCID is recognized as the second most common cause of dementia, accounting for a minimum of 20% of all cases. It is projected to impact a staggering 152 million people worldwide by 2050. Despite this, the progression in pinpointing molecular biomarkers for VCID has been lethargic, especially in comparison to Alzheimer’s disease. Currently, accurate diagnosis heavily relies on clinical data and neuroimaging, both of which lack the specificity that molecular biomarkers could potentially offer.

Delving Deeper into VCID

The comprehensive review sheds light on the roles of both large and small vessel disease in VCID. It examines pathophysiological processes such as arteriolosclerosis, hemorrhage, and the disruption of the blood-brain barrier, as well as inflammation and oxidative stress. The study goes a step further to assess vital molecules involved in these processes, weighing their potential as biomarkers.

A Multi-Biomarker Approach

Professor Perminder Sachdev, co-director of CHeBA and the senior author of the study, suggests an innovative approach. Given the complexity of VCID, he proposes the development of multiple biomarkers to enhance diagnostic precision and augment the management of the condition. This combination of biomarkers, as per Professor Sachdev, could open new avenues in the diagnosis and treatment of VCID, potentially changing the trajectory of millions of lives globally.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

