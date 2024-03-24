Charlie Albone Cuts Price on NSW Central Coast Home After Initial Sale Fails

Better Homes and Gardens personality Charlie Albone has made a significant adjustment to the asking price of his expansive property in Ourimbah, New South Wales, following an unsuccessful initial listing. With a notable reduction, the property's price guide has been adjusted to $2.45 to $2.65 million, a decrease from the originally set range of $3 million to $3.2 million. This move comes after the property failed to attract a buyer at auction, prompting a strategic shift in its market positioning.

Market Readjustment

In an effort to reinvigorate interest in his four-bedroom, three-bathroom property, Albone has opted for a more appealing price point. This adjustment reflects a broader strategy to align with current market expectations and enhance the property's appeal among potential buyers. The property, known for its 'English' style cottage and meticulously maintained gardens, stands on a 2.07-hectare lot and boasts a range of amenities including a separate unit with its own kitchen and bedroom, a vine-covered backyard entertainment deck, a saltwater pool, and more.

Property Highlights

Beyond its charming cottage appeal, the property offers a classic verandah, a vegetable garden, a fire pit, and a set of stables, making it a versatile and attractive option for a wide range of buyers. The master bedroom features a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom with a bath, adding a touch of luxury to the rural retreat. Albone's decision to lower the price comes as a strategic move to attract interest in a competitive market, where the median house prices in Ourimbah currently sit at around $800,000.

A Storied History

Charlie Albone, who joined the Better Homes and Gardens team in 2020 as a landscaper, purchased the property in 2012 with his wife Juliet Love for $840,000. Since then, the couple has undertaken significant renovations to transform it into the stunning offering it is today. Their efforts in modernizing the property mirror their previous successful renovation projects, illustrating their passion and expertise in transforming spaces into modern, stylish homes.

As Albone's Ourimbah property re-enters the market with a new price guide, its unique blend of rural charm and modern amenities positions it as a compelling option for prospective buyers. The property's re-listing marks a strategic pivot in Albone's approach to selling, aiming to align more closely with current market dynamics and buyer expectations. With its rich history of transformation and meticulous care, this property stands as a testament to Albone's vision and dedication to excellence in home design and landscaping.