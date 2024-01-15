Charity Calls for Equitable Distribution of Green Energy Costs

In a recent report, St Vincent de Paul, a noteworthy charity, has expressed concerns regarding the escalating costs of green energy schemes in the electricity market. The report underscores the disproportionate burden these costs place on poorer and vulnerable households.

Surge in Energy Prices

Over the past year, electricity and gas prices have soared, largely attributed to the aftermath of the 2022 energy crisis. This surge is further amplified by turmoil in wholesale markets and increasing interest rates for infrastructure companies. Costs of green schemes, designed to encourage the adoption of clean energy, now represent 9-12% of a typical household energy bill, with the highest costs being reported in Victoria.

Regressive Cost Recovery Methods

The charity has expressed its concerns about the method of cost recovery. Typically, these costs are passed onto consumers through consumption charges. This method benefits households that can afford clean technologies like solar panels and batteries, as they can generate their own electricity and avoid these charges. The charity argues that current policies contribute to a regressive system where costs are not shared equitably.

Proposed Solutions

St Vincent de Paul suggests that government policies need revision to ensure a more equitable distribution of green scheme costs. This could potentially be achieved through taxes or setting a usage threshold. The charity also recommends optimizing the use of solar generation. They propose improving the returns on solar exports and ensuring that households without solar can benefit from the surplus of cheap solar power.

Warnings and Support

The report cautions that without significant changes, inequity will continue to grow, and the power system will become less efficient. There could be times when solar outputs are switched off, leading to additional system costs. Energy Consumers Australia largely supports the findings of the report, emphasizing the need for fair and efficient cost distribution during the transformation of the power system.