ChargePoint to Cease Operations in Australia: A Setback to Green Infrastructure

In a significant blow to Australia’s green infrastructure, US-owned electric vehicle (EV) charging firm, ChargePoint, has announced that it will cease operations in the country, affecting its network of 46 charging stations across New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland starting February 1st. This decision follows an indication in May of the previous year, post the separation of ChargePoint’s local and US divisions. The closure also coincides with the company’s plan to lay off 12% of its global workforce, following a substantial drop in its share price.

Implications on Australia’s Green Initiatives

The decision of ChargePoint’s exit serves as a significant setback to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s green initiatives. As the demand for electric vehicles grows globally, the closure of almost 50 charging stations across Australia is expected to raise concerns among the EV community in the country. The cessation of operations by one of Australia’s largest EV charging networks underscores the challenges faced by these companies in maintaining momentum despite the increasing share of electric vehicles on the roads.

Customer Impact and Refunds

Customers who have remaining credit on their accounts post the shutdown will receive full refunds. This move ensures that the immediate impact on customers is mitigated, although the longer-term implications for the availability of charging infrastructure for their electric vehicles remain uncertain.

Tritium’s Factory Closure

In related news, Australian EV charging company Tritium recently shut down its Brisbane factory, affecting up to 400 workers. The closure came after the company’s share price dropped drastically, and the decision was made to consolidate manufacturing in the US. Despite applying for assistance from the government’s National Reconstruction Fund, Tritium did not receive the necessary support, leading to the discontinuation of its local operations. Interestingly, Prime Minister Albanese had previously praised Tritium’s factory as an example of Australia’s green manufacturing potential.