en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

ChargePoint to Cease Operations in Australia: A Setback to Green Infrastructure

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:49 pm EST
ChargePoint to Cease Operations in Australia: A Setback to Green Infrastructure

In a significant blow to Australia’s green infrastructure, US-owned electric vehicle (EV) charging firm, ChargePoint, has announced that it will cease operations in the country, affecting its network of 46 charging stations across New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland starting February 1st. This decision follows an indication in May of the previous year, post the separation of ChargePoint’s local and US divisions. The closure also coincides with the company’s plan to lay off 12% of its global workforce, following a substantial drop in its share price.

Implications on Australia’s Green Initiatives

The decision of ChargePoint’s exit serves as a significant setback to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s green initiatives. As the demand for electric vehicles grows globally, the closure of almost 50 charging stations across Australia is expected to raise concerns among the EV community in the country. The cessation of operations by one of Australia’s largest EV charging networks underscores the challenges faced by these companies in maintaining momentum despite the increasing share of electric vehicles on the roads.

Customer Impact and Refunds

Customers who have remaining credit on their accounts post the shutdown will receive full refunds. This move ensures that the immediate impact on customers is mitigated, although the longer-term implications for the availability of charging infrastructure for their electric vehicles remain uncertain.

Tritium’s Factory Closure

In related news, Australian EV charging company Tritium recently shut down its Brisbane factory, affecting up to 400 workers. The closure came after the company’s share price dropped drastically, and the decision was made to consolidate manufacturing in the US. Despite applying for assistance from the government’s National Reconstruction Fund, Tritium did not receive the necessary support, leading to the discontinuation of its local operations. Interestingly, Prime Minister Albanese had previously praised Tritium’s factory as an example of Australia’s green manufacturing potential.

0
Australia Business Energy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
10 mins ago
NSW South Coast Motel's 'Unreasonable' Rules Spark Outrage
A vacationer’s stay at a family-managed motel on the NSW south coast was marred by a series of rigorous regulations, culminating in an outcry against what she deemed ‘mean spirited’ and ‘unreasonable’ rules. Megan, the guest in question, recounted her ordeal during the festive season, shelling out $250 per night, only to be met with
NSW South Coast Motel's 'Unreasonable' Rules Spark Outrage
Australia Shares Unwritten Social Etiquette for Newcomers
15 mins ago
Australia Shares Unwritten Social Etiquette for Newcomers
Severe Rainfall Disrupts Greater Sydney, Emergency Services on High Alert
18 mins ago
Severe Rainfall Disrupts Greater Sydney, Emergency Services on High Alert
Perth Blanketed in Smoke: Inversion Phenomenon Enhances Bushfire Impact
11 mins ago
Perth Blanketed in Smoke: Inversion Phenomenon Enhances Bushfire Impact
Perth Bushfires Escalate: Northeast Region Faces Devastation
11 mins ago
Perth Bushfires Escalate: Northeast Region Faces Devastation
Don Pyke Steps Into CEO Role at West Coast Eagles, Signals New Era for the Club
14 mins ago
Don Pyke Steps Into CEO Role at West Coast Eagles, Signals New Era for the Club
Latest Headlines
World News
US Voters Split on Economy and Democracy Priorities: CBS/YouGov Poll
27 seconds
US Voters Split on Economy and Democracy Priorities: CBS/YouGov Poll
Philippine Senate Approves Resolution to Review Economic Provisions of Constitution
4 mins
Philippine Senate Approves Resolution to Review Economic Provisions of Constitution
Nikki Haley Sidesteps Gender Identity Question in Virtual Town Hall
5 mins
Nikki Haley Sidesteps Gender Identity Question in Virtual Town Hall
Casper-Natrona Health Department: Ensuring Food Safety through Unannounced Inspections
6 mins
Casper-Natrona Health Department: Ensuring Food Safety through Unannounced Inspections
Governor Yahaya Bello's Deposition of Local Monarch Sparks Controversy in Nigeria
6 mins
Governor Yahaya Bello's Deposition of Local Monarch Sparks Controversy in Nigeria
Matthew Stafford's Resilience Shines Despite Graphic Injury During Wild Card Game
6 mins
Matthew Stafford's Resilience Shines Despite Graphic Injury During Wild Card Game
BJP Criticizes Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', Urges Internal Rectification
7 mins
BJP Criticizes Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', Urges Internal Rectification
Generation Z Challenges Online Rating Systems: A Quest for Authenticity
9 mins
Generation Z Challenges Online Rating Systems: A Quest for Authenticity
Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Appears at National Assembly Amid Health Speculation
9 mins
Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Appears at National Assembly Amid Health Speculation
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
40 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
43 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
47 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
7 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app