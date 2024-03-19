Challenging 'Wokeness': King's School Headmaster Tony George Speaks Out

Amidst growing scrutiny over the culture within Australia's private boys' schools, Tony George, headmaster of The King's School in North Parramatta, has voiced strong opinions against what he terms the 'age of victimhood' and the negative portrayal of private education in the media. George's comments, published in The King's School Institute's journal Leader, address concerns over toxic masculinity, the impact of 'wokeness', and the challenges faced by independent schools due to biased media reporting and government policies.

Advertisment

Addressing Contemporary Media Narratives

George criticizes the current media landscape for its focus on sensationalism and negative stereotypes, particularly those targeting male students of non-government schools. He argues that this contributes to a wider societal misunderstanding of the values and achievements of independent education institutions. According to George, there is a misplaced emphasis on school fees and elite schooling, which overshadows the significant contributions these schools make to society and the individual successes of their students.

The Impact of Government Policies on Independent Schools

Advertisment

The headmaster also points to the NSW government's expansion of the selective school system as an example of policy that, while intended to promote academic excellence, has inadvertently contributed to a 'brain drain' from non-selective schools. This, he suggests, is a result of the media's and government's fascination with league tables that only highlight the achievements of the top-performing students, neglecting the broader educational landscape and the diversity of success.

Public Perception and Demand for Single-Sex Education

Despite the controversy and negative press, George notes that demand for places at high-fee boys' schools remains high, indicating a disconnect between public commentary and parental choice. He cites the example of Trinity Grammar School, where demand for enrollment is at an all-time high, as evidence that parents value the education these institutions offer their sons. This suggests that there is still a significant place for single-sex schools in the Australian educational landscape, contrary to the push towards co-education in some quarters.