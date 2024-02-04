Century-Old Birkenhead Church Transformed into Residential Home Now Up For Sale

In the quiet town of Birkenhead, a nearly century-old building is breathing new life. A former church, built in 1926, has been meticulously transformed into a three-bedroom home and is now seeking its new owners. Located at 41 Wells St, the property has been carefully restored, combining modern comforts with historical charm.

From Church to Home

The building was purchased in April 2022 by a property developer who saw beyond its rundown state. Over the course of a year, the structure was revamped into a residential haven. The renovation included the introduction of an open kitchen, living and dining space, ensuite bedrooms complete with walk-in wardrobes, and an inviting veranda for outdoor relaxation.

A Blend of Old and New

While the house brims with modern amenities, much of its original character remains intact. The original leadlight windows, sadly too damaged to repair, were replaced with double-glazed counterparts. However, elements like the pine floorboards were meticulously restored, paying homage to the building's past.

Market Interest

Situated on a 444sq m corner block, the property has stirred considerable interest among potential buyers. Shortly after its market debut, it attracted attention from local and interstate parties. Petra Mells of Ray White Grange is handling the sale of the property, which is scheduled to be auctioned at 3:30 pm on Sunday, February 18. This unique fusion of history and modernity presents a rare opportunity for those seeking a home with a story.