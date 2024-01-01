en English
Australia

Centrelink Boosts Payments by 6%, Yet More is Needed, says ACOSS

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Centrelink Boosts Payments by 6%, Yet More is Needed, says ACOSS

Commencing today, close to one million recipients of Centrelink, the Australian government’s financial assistance service, will experience a 6% increase in their support payments. This adjustment acknowledges the escalating cost of living, providing additional monetary support for young people, students, and carers across the country. However, the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) CEO, Cassandra Goldie, stresses that this increment, while beneficial, is not sizable enough to extricate individuals from poverty.

The Breakdown of the Increase

Centrelink’s 6% boost varies according to the beneficiary’s personal circumstances. Youth Allowance will ascend between $22 and $45 per fortnight, Austudy will rise by up to $45.60 per fortnight, and the Carer Allowance will increase by $8.70 per fortnight. Those under 21 receiving disability support will see their payments rise between $31.10 and $44.90. Furthermore, the upper limit of the work bonus for pensioners will also augment from $7800 to $11,800, allowing them to earn up to $300 per fortnight without affecting their payments.

(Read Also: Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes)

ACOSS’ Stance on the Increase

Despite the increase, ACOSS maintains that the raise will not meet the needs of those in financial hardship. The organization has been vocal about the need for more profound government action to tackle the cost of living, particularly for those with the lowest incomes. ACOSS’s recent cost of living research showed that individuals relying on such payments often had to sacrifice essential needs such as food and heating or cooling.

(Read Also: Australia Ushers in 2024 with Sweeping Legislative Changes)

Additional Changes in 2024

Other adjustments in 2024 include changes to university student support policies, a new list of occupations eligible for financial support, and a prohibition on new gas connections for certain dwellings. The Medicare Safety Net thresholds and the cost of medication on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme have increased as well.

In conclusion, while the 6% increase in Centrelink payments is a welcome relief for nearly a million Australians, it is clear from ACOSS’ perspective that more needs to be done. The ongoing struggle of individuals grappling with the cost of living continues to be a pressing issue, one that requires substantial and sustained government intervention.

Read More

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

