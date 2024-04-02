Centenary Institute Suspends Cardiologist Chris Semsarian Amid Sexual Harassment Review

Following allegations of sexual harassment by a former employee, Professor Chris Semsarian has been suspended from his position at the Centenary Institute. The institute has declared it will conduct an independent review into its workplace culture "without delay," expressing concern over the allegations and apologizing for any resultant distress. Professor Marc Pellegrini, the executive director, emphasized the institute's commitment to addressing the issue comprehensively.

Allegations Surface

Reports indicate that another young woman has brought forward allegations of inappropriate comments against Semsarian. Furthermore, a separate complaint of sexual harassment has been lodged against another senior male staff member, underscoring a potentially broader issue within the institution. The institute's leadership has responded by informing staff of the upcoming independent culture review, emphasizing confidentiality and a broad engagement strategy in the process.

Legal and Institutional Responses

Semsarian, a leading figure in cardio-genetics and a key fundraiser for the institute, faces a sexual harassment claim in the Federal Court by a former genetic counselor, Jennifer de Jongh. Semsarian has vehemently denied the allegations, pledging a robust legal defense. The lawsuit details a series of alleged incidents ranging from unwelcome messaging to inappropriate physical contact and unsolicited visits to de Jongh's residence. The defendants, including NSW Health and the Centenary Institute, have agreed to mediation, with a potential trial looming if a settlement is not reached.

Implications for Workplace Culture

The situation at the Centenary Institute highlights the critical importance of addressing allegations of misconduct promptly and thoroughly. The independent review marks a pivotal step towards ensuring a safe and respectful workplace environment. However, the response to these allegations, especially in light of prior complaints, suggests a need for systemic change within the institution. As the review proceeds, the institute, its stakeholders, and the wider community will keenly await its findings and recommendations, hoping for meaningful reform that prioritizes dignity and respect for all employees.