CBH Grower Members Re-elect Three Directors Unopposed: A Vote of Confidence in Existing Leadership

In a move that marks a significant shift from previous years, CBH grower members have re-elected three incumbent directors unopposed. Gareth Rowe, Natalie Browning, and Simon Stead will continue to serve on the CBH board, a decision that was ratified without outside nominations. This decision is a clear departure from the contentious elections of the past, which saw a higher number of candidates competing for positions on the board.

Unopposed Re-election: A New Normal?

In a stark contrast to the norm, the re-election process this year witnessed no competition from outside candidates. This can be seen as a strong vote of confidence in the existing leadership of the CBH board, symbolizing the growers' faith in the abilities of the re-elected directors. This year's unopposed re-election can also be seen as a result of the reforms implemented by CBH after the intense disputes that led to Wally Newman's resignation in April 2020.

Reforming the Election Procedure

Following the tumultuous events of 2020, CBH introduced a series of reforms in 2021 aimed at enhancing corporate governance and the election procedure. One such significant reform was the implementation of the Candidate Assessment Panel (CAP) process. This process, which is obligatory for incumbent directors but optional for new ones, was the route taken by the re-elected trio. The CAP process is intended to ensure that only candidates with the right skills and experience are considered for the board positions.

Upholding High Standards of Conduct

Another major reform introduced by CBH was the strict electioneering code of conduct. This code mandates candidates to uphold a high standard of behavior, thereby protecting CBH's commercial and reputational interests. The adherence to this code by the re-elected trio has undoubtedly played a role in their successful re-election. In a world where corporate reputation and integrity are paramount, such measures are crucial in maintaining trust and confidence in the organisation's leadership.

Alongside the re-elected trio, the CBH board consists of six other member directors, all of whom will continue to guide the co-operative in its future endeavors.