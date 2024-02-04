Catholic Education Bodies Engage with AI Inquiry, Highlighting Potential and Risks

The National Catholic Education Commission (NCEC) and Catholic Schools NSW recently engaged in the Albanese Government's inquiry into the application of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in education. This engagement saw the representation of NCEC's director of strategy, Anna Howarth, and Catholic Schools NSW's director of education policy, Danielle Cronin. They provided crucial testimony before the Standing Committee on Employment, Education, and Training.

AI's Potential in Education

During the inquiry, Howarth acknowledged the significant benefits generative AI could offer in the field of education. She noted that AI is rapidly transforming the educational landscape with its potential to improve teaching, learning, and administrative processes. The integration of AI in education could enhance educational outcomes significantly, reflecting the transformative power of technology in modern societies.

Cautious Optimism

Despite recognizing the potential benefits, the Catholic education sector maintains a cautiously optimistic stance towards AI. They are fully aware of the associated risks, including privacy, security, student safety, academic integrity, and potential impact on human relationships and creativity. This careful approach underscores the sector's commitment to ensuring the responsible and ethical use of AI.

Deliberate Approach to AI Integration

Cronin, on the other hand, emphasized that Catholic schools are adopting a deliberate and thoughtful approach to integrating AI technologies. Their strategy includes not only ensuring more equitable access to high-quality AI tools but also providing support for teachers and families in decision-making and guiding student use. This comprehensive approach is evidence of the sector's dedication to harnessing technology's potential while safeguarding the welfare and development of students.

Although the expectation is high that generative AI will revolutionize schooling, Cronin noted that this transformation has not yet fully materialised. This observation underscores the need for continuous exploration, research, and dialogue in the integration of AI in education.