Australia

Catholic Couples Gather in Adelaide: The Blessings of Teams of Our Lady

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
International Catholic couples congregated in Adelaide this week, representing countries as diverse as Colombia, Italy, France, Spain, Brazil, and Australia. They gathered together to share their experiences and the positive impact the lay organization ‘Teams of Our Lady’ has had on their marriages.

The Role of Teams of Our Lady

Teams of Our Lady is a global organization that supports and strengthens traditional marriages and the marital vocation. Aspley parishioners Claude and Meuris Gonsalves, who have been members since 2011, were present at the Adelaide event. For them, the organization has played a key role in their marital journey. One of the organization’s primary tools for nurturing marriages is a practice called the ‘sit-down,’ which encourages intimate, undistracted communication between spouses.

Fruitful Legacy of Fr Henry Caffarel

This organization is not a modern invention; it traces its origins back to 1939. It was founded by French priest Fr Henry Caffarel and has since spread to 80 countries worldwide. The Teams of Our Lady have been endorsed by multiple popes over the years for their significant role in bolstering marriages. Each team comprises five or six couples who meet monthly to pray and share their experiences, bonding over the common thread of their marital vocation.

Looking Forward: International Conference in Turin

Looking ahead, the next international conference for Teams of Our Lady is scheduled for July 2024 in Turin, Italy. This gathering, held every six years, serves as a testament to the durability and relevance of the Teams of Our Lady in today’s world. The commitment of these couples to their marriages and their faith is a beacon of hope for the institution of marriage within the Catholic Church.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

