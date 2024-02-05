Catholic Church Urged to Enhance Response to Family Violence: A Collaborative Study Reveals

In an unprecedented move, four leading Catholic organizations in Australia, namely Caritas Australia, Catholic Social Services Australia, Catholic Health Australia, and the Australian Catholic University (ACU), have jointly undertaken a study to assess their collective response to family violence. This study, conducted amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, comes at a time when family violence rates have seen a marked increase, putting immense pressure on Catholic social service agencies.

Unmasking the challenge

The report, facilitated by ACU's Stakeholder Engaged Scholarship Unit and spearheaded by Susan Broomhall and Dr. Mary Noseda, has brought to light a critical shortage of services needed to address the surge in family violence. This shortfall is partly attributed to a lack of adequate funding and the societal stigma associated with violence in families. Innovative measures were put in place to ensure client safety during the pandemic, such as stationing staff in shopping centers and utilizing encrypted communication platforms like WhatsApp for tele-support.

Role of the clergy and proactive measures

The report underscores the crucial role of senior clergy in mitigating stigma and providing effective services. It also points out that the Church's response to family violence has largely been reactive, focusing more on dealing with the aftermath rather than proactively preventing the root causes of such violence.

Strengthening the Church's response

ACU's report proposes five strategic recommendations designed to bolster the Church's comprehensive response to domestic violence. These recommendations, if implemented, would substantially support the work of Catholic social service agencies, enabling them to effectively respond to family violence. This report marks a significant step towards improving the Church's advocacy, education, and collaborative efforts in addressing family violence, both within Australia and internationally.