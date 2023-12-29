en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Casual Snapshot of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Sparks Cost of Living Debate in Australia

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:36 pm EST
Casual Snapshot of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Sparks Cost of Living Debate in Australia

An old photograph of Australian celebrity couple, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, standing in the Manly Seaside Kebabs shop has recently become the talk of the town on social media. The image, which was shared on the shop’s Instagram page, portrays the duo in relaxed summer attire during their visit last December. However, it’s not the celebrities that have grabbed the attention of the netizens, but a seemingly mundane detail lurking in the background.

Soft Drinks Price Sparks Discussions

In the image, the price of soft drinks displayed in the refrigerator behind the celebrity couple has sparked a flurry of commentary. Two 600ml bottles were advertised for $9, a price that has led to a raft of discussions among fans about the cost of living crisis in Australia. As inflation continues to impact daily expenses, the price of these everyday items has fueled concerns.

Fans React to Rising Costs

The fans’ reactions to the soft drink prices have varied widely, ranging from bemusement to resignation. Many have accepted these high prices as a characteristic of life in Australia. The image and the ensuing commentary have inadvertently shone a light on the broader issue of escalating costs that Australians are grappling with.

Couple’s Casual Outing Highlights Serious Issue

The photograph of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s casual outing during the festive season inadvertently highlights the serious and growing issue of rising costs in Australia. In other news, Urban was spotted picking up Kidman from Sydney Airport before Christmas, and they celebrated the holidays together in Australia.

0
Australia Inflation
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Harry Potter Event at Victoria's Nature Reserve Sparks Wildlife Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Boxies Trend Takes Over Cricket World as David Warner Prepares for Farewell

By Salman Khan

Accused Northbridge Stabbers Granted Bail: A Possible Gang Connection

By Geeta Pillai

Man Severely Injured in Rottnest Island Boating Accident

By Geeta Pillai

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood ...
@Accidents · 60 mins
Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood ...
heart comment 0
Former Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife’s Tragic Death

By Salman Khan

Former Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Tragic Death
Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood

By Geeta Pillai

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood
Britt Cohen and Aaron Warburton Expecting First Child: A New Chapter Unfolds

By Geeta Pillai

Britt Cohen and Aaron Warburton Expecting First Child: A New Chapter Unfolds
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects

By Salman Khan

Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Latest Headlines
World News
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
2 mins
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
3 mins
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
4 mins
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
5 mins
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
6 mins
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
6 mins
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
7 mins
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
7 mins
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
18 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
37 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app