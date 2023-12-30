en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Carrie Bickmore: The Australian Icon Challenging Ageism and Sexism

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:22 pm EST
Carrie Bickmore: The Australian Icon Challenging Ageism and Sexism

When it comes to ageism and sexism in popular media, Carrie Bickmore is turning the tide. The Australian icon, gracing her forties with grace and charm, has become a beacon of light challenging societal stereotypes around aging women. In contrast to the customary narrative that women’s value diminishes with age, Carrie’s escalating popularity paints a different picture.

Challenging the Stereotype

Carrie’s story is a counter-narrative to the entrenched societal belief that women have an ‘expiry date’ and diminish in relevance as they age. This narrative is perpetuated by the unequal representation and treatment of men and women in the entertainment industry. Aging male entertainers frequently enjoy celebration and continued success, while their female counterparts often experience a decline in popularity.

A Shift in Cultural Attitudes

Bickmore’s recent surge in public interest, particularly following her separation from her long-term partner, Chris Walker, in early 2023, has been overwhelmingly positive. Far from the typical portrayal of women over forty as less desirable, Carrie is now considered one of Australia’s most sought-after bachelorettes. The widespread support and curiosity about her personal life and career choices herald a shift in cultural attitudes.

Carrie Bickmore: A Success Story

After a resounding decade-long stint on the television program ‘The Project’, Carrie opted to focus on her radio show with Tommy Little. Her potential return to television is highly anticipated, with her continued success reinforcing the notion that age is no barrier to relevance and accomplishment. Even as she steps into the next phase of her life and career, the positive attention she commands, including commendation for her appearance, suggests a cultural paradigm shift in the perception of aging women.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria's Health Services Strained by Surge in WorkCover Premiums

By Geeta Pillai

Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023

By Salman Khan

The Pill: Australia's Preferred Contraceptive Despite Growing Global C ...
@Australia · 1 hour
The Pill: Australia's Preferred Contraceptive Despite Growing Global C ...
heart comment 0
Australia’s Political Landscape Shifts: Aboriginal Voice to Parliament Rejected

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Political Landscape Shifts: Aboriginal Voice to Parliament Rejected
Victoria Road Toll Surges in 2023: A Call for Stricter Enforcement and Safety Measures

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria Road Toll Surges in 2023: A Call for Stricter Enforcement and Safety Measures
India Commits Rs 1,250 Crore to International Mega-Science Project, the Square Kilometre Array

By Geeta Pillai

India Commits Rs 1,250 Crore to International Mega-Science Project, the Square Kilometre Array
A Farewell Tennis Match and an Autorickshaw Ride: Symbolizing India-Australia Diplomatic Relations

By Geeta Pillai

A Farewell Tennis Match and an Autorickshaw Ride: Symbolizing India-Australia Diplomatic Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 Pandemic: The Silent Mental Health Crisis Among Riyadh's High School Teachers
2 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic: The Silent Mental Health Crisis Among Riyadh's High School Teachers
Former President Trump's Immunity Claim Challenged by Justice Department
3 mins
Former President Trump's Immunity Claim Challenged by Justice Department
Graves' Disease Linked to Bilateral Temporal Headaches: A Rare Medical Case Study
4 mins
Graves' Disease Linked to Bilateral Temporal Headaches: A Rare Medical Case Study
Study Unveils Negative Impact of Female Genital Mutilation on Sudanese Women
5 mins
Study Unveils Negative Impact of Female Genital Mutilation on Sudanese Women
The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia
5 mins
The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia
NFL Week 17: Blezow's Take on Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys
9 mins
NFL Week 17: Blezow's Take on Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys
2023 Orange Bowl: Florida State and Georgia Clash in Miami
10 mins
2023 Orange Bowl: Florida State and Georgia Clash in Miami
2023 Orange Bowl Preview: Florida State vs. Georgia
11 mins
2023 Orange Bowl Preview: Florida State vs. Georgia
Gaza's Desperate Battle Against Hunger: A Tale of Mothers and Malnutrition
14 mins
Gaza's Desperate Battle Against Hunger: A Tale of Mothers and Malnutrition
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
8 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
8 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
8 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
9 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app