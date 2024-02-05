Carnival Cruise Line Unveils 22-Day Transpacific Journey

Carnival Cruise Line, the popular sea tourism company, has unveiled an exciting 22-day transpacific cruise as a fresh entry to its Carnival Journeys initiative. Slated for an inaugural voyage on September 18, 2025, the cruise will set sail from Seattle, Washington, and conclude in the sun-drenched Sydney, Australia. The meticulously planned journey will chart a path through Honolulu, Hawaii; Papeete, Tahiti; Moorea, French Polynesia; and Noumea, New Caledonia. The experience will be a blend of exploration and relaxation, with 16 days dedicated to the mesmerizing allure of the open sea, and a captivating journey across the International Dateline.

Repositioning Journey for Carnival Luminosa

The new transpacific cruise is strategically designed as a repositioning voyage for the Carnival Luminosa. The cruise aims to move the ship from the cool climes of its Alaska season to the balmy Australian summer. The Carnival Luminosa, formerly known as the Costa Luminosa, was welcomed into the Carnival fleet in the fall of 2022. Boasting a gross tonnage of 92,720, this ship is designed to accommodate 2,260 guests and a crew of 926. It stands out with popular amenities such as the Alchemy Bar, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, and The Punchliner Comedy Club, promising an unforgettable experience.

Carnival Luminosa: Offering Diverse Itineraries

Currently anchored in Brisbane, the Carnival Luminosa offers a range of itineraries spanning 3 to 11 nights, catering to diverse travel desires. The ship will also embark on a 31-night repositioning cruise from Brisbane to Seattle in 2024, ahead of its Alaska season. Apart from the newly announced voyage, Carnival offers several other transpacific cruises including an 18-day journey from Long Beach, California, to Yokohama, Japan, and a 29-day voyage from Brisbane to Seattle. For those with a penchant for transatlantic travel, the cruise line offers options such as the 12-day trip from Baltimore to Barcelona on Carnival Legend, and the 14-day journey from Barcelona to Port Canaveral on Carnival Glory.