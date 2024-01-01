Carly Bowyer of ‘Married At First Sight’ Announces Engagement to Neil Goldsmith

Reality TV fans worldwide received a joyful start to the new year, as Carly Bowyer, a prominent figure from the hit show ‘Married At First Sight’ (MAFS), announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Neil Goldsmith. Breaking the news on New Year’s Day via her Instagram account, Carly shared an intimate moment of the proposal, capturing the hearts of many.

Capturing the Moment

In the shared photograph, an evidently surprised Carly is seen as Neil kneels with a ring, proposing in a picturesque garden setting. Their son Bailey, affectionately known as ‘Biscuit,’ was also part of this momentous occasion. The post garnered a flurry of congratulatory messages from friends, fans, and fellow MAFS participants, painting a picture of overwhelming joy and support.

Neil Goldsmith’s Comical Response

Adding a touch of humor to the moment, Neil Goldsmith himself commented on Carly’s post, jovially remarking that the proposal was ‘better late than never.’ This light-hearted banter served to further highlight the couple’s bond, offering fans a glimpse into their dynamic relationship.

Carly Bowyer’s Journey to Fame

Carly’s rise to fame began with her participation in the fifth season of MAFS, where she was initially paired with Justin Fischer. However, she later found love with fellow participant Troy Delmege. Despite her past relationships, Carly’s relationship with Neil Goldsmith proved to be enduring. The couple welcomed their son, Bailey, in December 2020, three weeks ahead of the expected due date, marking the beginning of their journey as a family. Carly’s engagement announcement is the latest milestone in this evolving narrative, one that her fans are keenly following.