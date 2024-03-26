Cardiologist Accused of Harassment: Thousands of Texts Exchanged with Young Employee

Australian cardiologist Chris Semsarian is embroiled in controversy as he faces accusations of sexually harassing Jennifer de Jongh, a young female employee. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, which include thousands of text messages and unwelcome physical contact, the Centenary Institute has yet to conduct an investigation into the matter. Semsarian has refuted the claims, stating his intention to defend himself vigorously in court.

Escalating Behavior

The relationship between Semsarian and de Jongh, which began in June 2022, quickly deteriorated from professional to uncomfortably personal. De Jongh alleges that Semsarian's behavior included the sending of between 3,000 and 4,000 text messages over a six-month period, insisting on daily drives home, and uninvited visits to her apartment. Among the messages were inappropriate comments and unwanted declarations of feelings, leading to an environment that de Jongh found increasingly distressing and invasive.

Institutional Response

Despite the severity of the allegations, the response from the Centenary Institute, where both Semsarian and de Jongh were employed, has been notably lacking. No formal investigation has been initiated, nor has there been any public acknowledgment of the situation. This lack of action raises questions about the institute's commitment to a safe and respectful workplace, especially in cases involving senior staff members and potentially vulnerable junior employees.

Legal and Professional Repercussions

As the legal proceedings unfold, the ramifications for Semsarian could extend beyond the courtroom. The accusations damage not only his personal reputation but also his professional standing in the medical community. For de Jongh, the decision to bring her claims to light, despite the potential personal and professional risks, underscores the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions, regardless of their status or position.