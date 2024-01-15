en English
Australia

Cardinia Shire Council Announces Community Capital Works Grant Program 2024-25

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Cardinia Shire Council Announces Community Capital Works Grant Program 2024-25

In what could be a game-changing development for community groups across the Cardinia Shire, the local council has officially put out a call for applications for its Community Capital Works Grant Program for the 2024-25 period. The initiative, which is focused on improving facilities on council-owned and Crown land within the Shire, is split into three distinct categories of grants, each with its unique purpose and benefits.

Grant Categories and Their Potentials

The first category is aimed at enhancing community service facilities. It offers up to $20,000 for upgrades such as the installation of solar panels, heating and cooling systems, and improvements to accessibility. The intention is to not only modernize these facilities but also make them more sustainable and inclusive.

Moving on to the second category, it involves providing up to $35,000 in matching funds for public facility enhancement on council or Crown land. This could cover everything from building renovations to procuring equipment for sporting reserves. The idea is to ensure that public spaces are well-maintained and equipped for various community activities.

Last but not least, the third category also offers matching funds up to $20,000 for major equipment purchases for the maintenance of sporting grounds and other large areas. This is to ensure that these spaces are always in top shape for the community to use and enjoy.

Local Leaders Champion the Cause

Cardinia Shire Mayor, Councillor Jack Kowarzik, has been vocal about the potential benefits of these grants for local community groups. He has urged eligible parties to apply, noting how valuable such an opportunity could be in improving their facilities and boosting community activity participation.

How to Apply

Interested parties have until 5pm on Friday, 29 March 2024, to apply for the grants. They can obtain more information and submit their applications through the council’s website or by reaching out to the Connected Communities Team. This is a golden opportunity for community groups in the Cardinia Shire to take their facilities to the next level and make a tangible difference in their communities.

Australia Local News
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

