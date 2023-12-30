en English
Australia

Capturing Smiles: Pets Help Bridge the Digital Divide for Seniors in Tasmania

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:31 pm EST


In the northern suburbs of Launceston, a novel community initiative, the Capturing Smiles project, is ingeniously amalgamating the love for pets with fostering digital dexterity among senior residents. The project has opened doors for pet owners aged over 50 to participate in a unique photography exhibition, which pays homage to their profound bond with their companion animals.

Pete Richards: Rekindling Passion through Photography

Pete Richards, a septuagenarian participant, has experienced a resurgence in his passion for photography through the project. Having suffered two strokes, his Maltese Shi Tzus, Muffy and Junior, have played crucial roles in his mental health recovery. Richards’ story epitomizes the therapeutic potential of pets, highlighting the reciprocal benefits of the Capturing Smiles project.

Finding Voice: Anthony Palmer’s Journey

Another participant, Anthony Palmer, who endured homelessness for four years, has found a lifeline in voice-to-text technology. Overcoming challenges posed by dyslexia, Palmer attributes his progress to his loyal dog, Terror, and the training provided by the project. The Capturing Smiles project has thus served as a beacon of hope and a catalyst for change in Palmer’s life.

Addressing the Digital Divide

The initiative, masterminded by neighbourhood houses in Ravenswood, is an ambitious effort to bridge the digital divide in a community where the average weekly household income significantly lags behind the Australian average. Taylor Bouvy, the project coordinator, accentuates the importance of digital literacy in availing healthcare and government services.

The Australian Digital Inclusion Index of 2023 points to Tasmania having the lowest score in digital ability, with older residents confronting the most significant barriers. The Index’s lead author, Professor Julian Thomas, identifies age and income as pivotal factors contributing to digital inclusion disparities in Australia.

Australia Pets
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

