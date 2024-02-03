Capstone Copper Corp. Debuts on The Australian Securities Exchange

Capstone Copper Corp., a leading Canadian copper mining company, is now listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). On February 2, 2024, Capstone's CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) started trading under the ticker symbol 'CSC.' This move marks the company's secondary listing, expanding its reach in the global market.

Capstone Copper's Global Presence

With headquarters in Vancouver, Canada, Capstone Copper operates several mines across the Americas. These include the Pinto Valley mine in the USA, the Cozamin mine in Mexico, and the Mantos Blancos and Mantoverde mines in Chile. Beyond these, Capstone Copper also owns the Santo Domingo project in Chile and various exploration properties. Each CDI represents one fully paid common stock share of Capstone Copper, indicating the company's robust financial health.

Focus on Growth and Sustainability

Capstone Copper's strategy revolves around unlocking transformational copper production growth while executing cost and operational improvements. This approach is driven by innovation, optimization, and safe and responsible mining practices. The Mantoverde Development Project (MVDP) in Chile is a testament to this strategy, expected to significantly boost Capstone's consolidated production at lower unit costs.

Future Outlook

In its announcement, Capstone Copper made several forward-looking statements regarding the MVDP, production estimates, mining operations, and the potential effects of the ASX listing. However, these statements are subject to various risks, including changing market conditions, regulatory amendments, environmental impacts, and other factors that could influence the company's performance.