Capstone Copper Corp. Announces Secondary Listing on Australian Securities Exchange

In a significant announcement, Capstone Copper Corp., a prominent Americas-focused copper mining company, has disclosed its secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Identified as an ASX Foreign Exempt Listing, the company officially joined the ASX on January 31, 2024. Capstone's CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs), each symbolizing a fully paid share of common stock, commenced trading on February 2, 2024, under the ticker symbol 'CSC'.

Expanding Footprint in the Mining Sector

Capstone operates a multitude of mines in the Americas, including the Pinto Valley mine in the USA, the Cozamin mine in Mexico, and the Mantos Blancos and Mantoverde mines in Chile. Besides, it lays claim to the Santo Domingo project in Chile and an array of exploration properties. The company's strategy orbits around growth, operational enhancements, innovation, and accountable production, aspiring to generate stakeholder value and contribute positively to local communities.

Transformative Growth and Strategic Approach

The company unveiled its ambition to unlock transformational copper production growth. It intends to execute cost and operational improvements via innovation and optimization. The Mantoverde Development Project (MVDP) exemplifies a considerable expansion of the company's Chilean mine, with nameplate production levels projected to be achieved in Q3 2024.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

While expressing optimism about its growth prospects, Capstone also cautioned about forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks such as market and operational uncertainties, regulatory alterations, geopolitical incidents, and environmental challenges. As the company embarks on this new journey, it acknowledges the potential hurdles on the path to growth.