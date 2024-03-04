Capel Shire Council Extends Bunbury Road Closures Amid Frustrations

Shire of Capel councillors have reluctantly agreed to extend a series of road closures related to the Bunbury Outer Ring Road project, sparking community frustration. The decision, made during a recent council meeting, will see closures on Yalinda Drive, Eucalypt Drive, and Woods Road in Gelorup, as well as Lillydale Road, extended due to unforeseen delays in construction activities. Cr Rosina Mogg cast the sole vote against the motion, highlighting internal disagreements and community concerns.

Unexpected Delays and Community Impact

The South West Gateway Alliance (SWGA) cited "slower than anticipated clearing" and issues with a retaining wall as key reasons for the delays, necessitating the prolonged road closures. Lillydale Road's closure, extended to June, is attributed to complexities surrounding service relocations near the construction site. This extension has exacerbated the inconvenience for residents, who have expressed significant frustration over the impact on their daily commutes and overall quality of life in the area.

Local Government's Response

Despite the evident frustration among the community and council members, the council sees few alternatives but to comply with SWGA's request. Cr Ashley Dillon voiced the council's concerns, acknowledging the residents' distress and describing the situation as a "nightmare" for those affected. He stressed the importance of the council's ongoing efforts to communicate with SWGA and advocate for the community's interests, emphasizing the collective desire for a swift return to normalcy.

Looking Forward

The road closures within the Shire of Capel, while a source of significant community angst, are deemed necessary for the completion of the Bunbury Outer Ring Road project. Council members and residents alike are eager for the disruptions to end, hoping for enhanced infrastructure and traffic flow once the project is concluded. This situation underscores the delicate balance between progress and the immediate well-being of local communities, a challenge that urban and regional development projects often face.

As the project progresses, the community's resilience and the council's advocacy will be crucial in navigating the months ahead. The extended road closures serve as a reminder of the complexities involved in large-scale infrastructure projects and the importance of effective communication and planning to mitigate their impact on local communities.