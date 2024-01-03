Canva’s Billion-Dollar Stock Sale: A Shift in Tech Firms’ Financial Strategy

As the world of technology finance continues to evolve, Australian design software startup, Canva, is reportedly finalizing a deal that enables long-standing employees and investors to sell over $1 billion worth of stock. However, this move isn’t intended to raise new capital for the company but to offer liquidity to those already invested.

Canva’s Secondary Market Sales

The deal, which values Canva at a hefty $26 billion, maintains its previous valuation and aligns with a rising trend among private tech firms to facilitate secondary market sales. Similar paths have been tread by companies like OpenAI and SpaceX, enabling stakeholders to monetize their investments without relying on an initial public offering (IPO).

Postponing IPO: A Rising Trend

This method is gaining traction as numerous tech firms delay their IPO plans, with some even looking as far ahead as 2025. Canva, which has been profitable since 2017 and boasts $2 billion in annualized revenue, is leveraging its financial stability to structure these deals. Investment banks are targeting long-term investors for these transactions, marking a shift in strategy in a rapidly changing economic landscape.

The Broader Private Market

The broader private market is witnessing early investors sell shares at a discount due to the postponement in IPOs and a slump in valuations. This trend is underscored by Canva’s secondary sales being marked 35% lower than its peak valuation in 2021. As such, the evolving market for private secondary sales is becoming an essential vehicle for both companies and investors.

Private secondary sales offer a more versatile option compared to traditional IPOs or acquisitions, representing a strategic shift in startup and investor approaches to managing growth and liquidity amid economic changes. The trajectory of this trend, as it continues to unfold, could significantly reshape the way companies and investors navigate the path to financial growth in the tech sector.