en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Canva’s Billion-Dollar Stock Sale: A Shift in Tech Firms’ Financial Strategy

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
Canva’s Billion-Dollar Stock Sale: A Shift in Tech Firms’ Financial Strategy

As the world of technology finance continues to evolve, Australian design software startup, Canva, is reportedly finalizing a deal that enables long-standing employees and investors to sell over $1 billion worth of stock. However, this move isn’t intended to raise new capital for the company but to offer liquidity to those already invested.

Canva’s Secondary Market Sales

The deal, which values Canva at a hefty $26 billion, maintains its previous valuation and aligns with a rising trend among private tech firms to facilitate secondary market sales. Similar paths have been tread by companies like OpenAI and SpaceX, enabling stakeholders to monetize their investments without relying on an initial public offering (IPO).

Postponing IPO: A Rising Trend

This method is gaining traction as numerous tech firms delay their IPO plans, with some even looking as far ahead as 2025. Canva, which has been profitable since 2017 and boasts $2 billion in annualized revenue, is leveraging its financial stability to structure these deals. Investment banks are targeting long-term investors for these transactions, marking a shift in strategy in a rapidly changing economic landscape.

The Broader Private Market

The broader private market is witnessing early investors sell shares at a discount due to the postponement in IPOs and a slump in valuations. This trend is underscored by Canva’s secondary sales being marked 35% lower than its peak valuation in 2021. As such, the evolving market for private secondary sales is becoming an essential vehicle for both companies and investors.

Private secondary sales offer a more versatile option compared to traditional IPOs or acquisitions, representing a strategic shift in startup and investor approaches to managing growth and liquidity amid economic changes. The trajectory of this trend, as it continues to unfold, could significantly reshape the way companies and investors navigate the path to financial growth in the tech sector.

0
Australia Business Investments
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Boulder Tigers Strengthen Roster for 2024 GFL Season; Kansas City Current Sell Out Season Tickets

By Salman Khan

Navigating 2024: The Top Five Challenges for Small Businesses

By Geeta Pillai

Brambles: A Potential Multi-Bagger Investment with Growing ROCE

By Geeta Pillai

Record Sales for Major Retailers as Smaller Businesses Face Financial Challenges

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's New Ethical Code: A Game Changer for Suppliers ...
@Australia · 8 mins
Australia's New Ethical Code: A Game Changer for Suppliers ...
heart comment 0
Australia’s First Lunar Rover: RMIT University’s Leap into Space Exploration

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's First Lunar Rover: RMIT University's Leap into Space Exploration
Adult Learning Initiatives in 2024: Empowering Individuals and Enhancing Communities

By Geeta Pillai

Adult Learning Initiatives in 2024: Empowering Individuals and Enhancing Communities
David Warner’s Plea for Stolen ‘Baggy Green’ Sparks Humor and Sympathy

By Salman Khan

David Warner's Plea for Stolen 'Baggy Green' Sparks Humor and Sympathy
NBN Faces Historic Downturn as Australians React to Price Hikes

By Geeta Pillai

NBN Faces Historic Downturn as Australians React to Price Hikes
Latest Headlines
World News
Weber State Wildcats to Take on South Dakota State Jackrabbits: A College Basketball Showdown
50 seconds
Weber State Wildcats to Take on South Dakota State Jackrabbits: A College Basketball Showdown
Nigeria's Most Educated Traditional Ruler Calls for Constitutional Amendments
1 min
Nigeria's Most Educated Traditional Ruler Calls for Constitutional Amendments
Saint Joseph's Hawks vs Rhode Island Rams: A Promising Showdown
1 min
Saint Joseph's Hawks vs Rhode Island Rams: A Promising Showdown
Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines: Factors and Challenges
2 mins
Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines: Factors and Challenges
Chaka Traore Makes Memorable Debut with Goal for AC Milan
2 mins
Chaka Traore Makes Memorable Debut with Goal for AC Milan
University of Utah's Men's Basketball Team Eyes Top-25 Ranking Amidst Successful Season
2 mins
University of Utah's Men's Basketball Team Eyes Top-25 Ranking Amidst Successful Season
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdown
2 mins
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdown
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
2 mins
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
49 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app