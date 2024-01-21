Canva Inc. Set to Finalize Billion-Dollar Share Sale, Maintaining $26 Billion Valuation

Australian software company Canva Inc. is reportedly on the brink of finalizing a share sale that will raise over $1.5 billion. The information was revealed by sources closely associated with the matter.

A Steady Valuation Amid Expansion

The share sale, involving a group of investors, including both current and former employees, is expected to keep Canva's valuation steady at $26 billion. This figure aligns with the valuation from the company's previous funding round. While Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is assisting Canva in this transaction, the company is not raising new capital through this sale.

Impressive Revenue amidst Intensifying Competition

In 2023, Canva generated an impressive over $2 billion in annualized revenue. Founded in 2013, Canva's easy-to-use design platform has become a staple for smaller businesses and Gen Z users. The company has been expanding its reach to include larger corporate clients and now boasts 170 million monthly active users across 190 countries.

The battle for dominance in the design software market has intensified between Canva and its competitor, Adobe Inc. The past year has seen both companies introducing artificial intelligence features to their platforms, further heating up the competition.

Failed Acquisition Attempt by Adobe

In December, Adobe's attempted acquisition of Figma, another player in the design software market, for $20 billion fell through. This unsuccessful acquisition attempt by Adobe has added another layer of complexity to the competitive landscape in which Canva operates.