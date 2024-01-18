Canopius Group Bolsters Asia-Pacific Presence with New Underwriter Appointment

Global specialty re/insurer, Canopius Group, has ushered in a new era of expansion in the Asia-Pacific region with the appointment of Robert Barnum as Underwriter for Professional Lines in Australia and Asia-Pacific. Based out of Sydney, this key appointment is a testament to Canopius's commitment to fortifying its market presence and fostering growth in the Professional Lines sector across the Asia-Pacific region.

A Strategic Expansion

With a decade of experience in Financial Lines under his belt, Barnum is set to focus on the development of Professional Indemnity and Coverholder business in Australia, a move that will enhance Canopius's operations within this sector. The synergy of Barnum's role with the broader Casualty team indicates a strategic direction aimed at comprehensive growth in the wider Asia-Pacific market.

A Wealth of Experience

Barnum's appointment follows a notable tenure as the Head of Professional Lines & Cyber Asia-Pacific at Axis Capital in Singapore. His vast experience also spans significant roles at globally recognised firms like AXA XL and Lloyd's Syndicate Catlin in Australia, equipping him with a deep understanding of the nuances of the Professional Lines sector.

Leadership Confidence

Claudio Saita, Head of Australia & Pacific at Canopius, has expressed confidence in Barnum's expertise, underscoring the importance of this appointment in consolidating Canopius's foothold in Australia. Similarly, Craig Elliot, Head of Casualty for Asia Pacific, views Barnum's addition as a crucial step towards enhancing the company's regional leadership team and product offerings. This collective leadership faith in Barnum's abilities signifies a promising future for Canopius's expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.